Serbian Armed Forces (pictures and discussion)

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|New weapons and military equipment delivered to Serbian Armed Forces in 2018
|Military Forum
|0
|M15 RCWS equips Serbian armed forces vehicles
|Land Warfare
|0
|USA donates 19 HMMWV vehicles to Serbian Armed Forces
|Land Warfare
|0
|Yugoimport Milosh 4x4 MRAP armored vehicle enters in service with Serbian army
|Land Warfare
|0
|Serbian CH 92 A UAV
|Military Photos & Multimedia
|1
|Serbian army takes delivery of new modernized Oganj 122mm MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems
|Land Warfare
|0
|T-55 of serbian army to Pakistan FC?
|Pakistan Army
|77
|Proof that times have changed: Serbian president is a Chinese-worshipper
|World Affairs
|15
|Serbian company Yugoimport unveils Tamnava 122mm and 267mm MLRS
|Land Warfare
|0
|Chinese-built new Serbian highway section completed ahead of deadline
|China & Far East
|0