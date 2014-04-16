What's new

Serbian Armed Forces (pictures and discussion)

Tomorrow is the day of the Serbian Armed Forces, so i decided to open this thread. These are some pictures from the preparation of the military parade that will be held tomorrow:



















 
Parade was quite modest, most of the equipment did not participate, and at the end they canceled the aviation, because the weather was bad.



















 
You guys are Russian influenced i believe so all the hardware seemed of Soviet design.

Shame no air display.
 
