Serbia to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Serbia is to become the first European country to produce the Chinese Sinopharm against COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Thursday.

The country is to sign the agreement to build a factory —co-financed by China and the Arab Emirates — within the next two weeks, Vucic told broadcaster RTS.

"We will start producing the vaccine from October 15," he added.

The announcement was made after a visit to the country by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.


Serbia to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

"We will start producing the vaccine from October 15," President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.
