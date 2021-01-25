Serbia is to become the first European country to produce the Chinese Sinopharm against COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Thursday.
The country is to sign the agreement to build a factory —co-financed by China and the Arab Emirates — within the next two weeks, Vucic told broadcaster RTS.
"We will start producing the vaccine from October 15," he added.
The announcement was made after a visit to the country by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.
The country is to sign the agreement to build a factory —co-financed by China and the Arab Emirates — within the next two weeks, Vucic told broadcaster RTS.
"We will start producing the vaccine from October 15," he added.
The announcement was made after a visit to the country by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.
Serbia to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
"We will start producing the vaccine from October 15," President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.
www.euronews.com