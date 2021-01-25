Serbia to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccine "We will start producing the vaccine from October 15," President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Serbia is to become the first European country to produce the Chinese Sinopharm against COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Thursday.The country is to sign the agreement to build a factory —co-financed by China and the Arab Emirates — within the next two weeks, Vucic told broadcaster RTS."We will start producing the vaccine from October 15," he added.The announcement was made after a visit to the country by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.