What's new

Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,019
-5
86,550
Country
China
Location
China

Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on​

(Xinhua)
5299749042228525175.jpg

A man holds a candle and a sign board to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression in Nis, Serbia, on March 24, 2019. Serbia cannot forgive NATO for the thousands of civilians killed in 1999, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here on Sunday, two decades after the beginning of the NATO bombings. Under the slogan "We will forgive if we can, but we will forget only if we perish", leaders of the country, church and military, ambassadors and citizens gathered in downtown Nis with lit candles to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

NIS, Serbia, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Serbia cannot forgive North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for the thousands of civilians killed in 1999, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here on Sunday, two decades after the beginning of the NATO bombing.

Under the slogan "We will forgive if we can, but we will forget only if we perish", leaders of the state, church and military, ambassadors and citizens gathered here at a city square in downtown Nis with lit candles to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression
.
Serbia started marking the Remembrance Day five years ago. Vucic told the gathering that preserving the memory of the victims of the 1999 bombing is vital for the survival of Serbian people in the future.
"Nobody was held responsible for these crimes. Serbian civilians, our children were a permitted target of the NATO aggression...these children and people will never be forgotten."

People watched a performance depicting a tragedy from the war, when on April 17, 1999, three-year-old Milica Rakic was killed by bomb debris in her house.

Vucic said Serbia will always see the death of 2,500 civilians, among whom 79 were children - as a crime, stressing that the Serbian people chose not to become a part of NATO, and opted for a policy of military neutrality instead.

During the event, speeches were also given by the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej, Chairmen of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, and Sladjan Vuckovic, an army officer that lost both of his hands while disposing of bombs that did not explode.

The NATO bombing started on March 24, 1999. During the 78-day bombing, around 25,000 objects were damaged, including airports, hospitals, schools, cultural monuments, road infrastructure, as well as the building of the Chinese embassy, where three Chinese were killed and dozens injured.

Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on - People's Daily Online

A man holds a candle and a sign board to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NAT
en.people.cn
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,574
-39
63,238
Country
China
Location
China
Now the Russian fight back. NATO is good in picking out small nation and kick u when u are weak. They have no balls to fight bigger one. Their righteous is reserve to bully weak and small one. Be it you are good or bad,
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
4,274
19
11,260
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
NATO Secretary General: "Ukraine is the biggest crisis Europe has experienced since World War II".

But any NATO representative cannot remind Stoltenberg that 110,000 Bosniak relatives, kids and brothers and sisters were massacred in Yugoslavia between 1991-94 in front of NATO.

It is a shame.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,780
14
12,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
El Salvador
beijingwalker said:

Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on​

(Xinhua)
View attachment 818799
A man holds a candle and a sign board to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression in Nis, Serbia, on March 24, 2019. Serbia cannot forgive NATO for the thousands of civilians killed in 1999, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here on Sunday, two decades after the beginning of the NATO bombings. Under the slogan "We will forgive if we can, but we will forget only if we perish", leaders of the country, church and military, ambassadors and citizens gathered in downtown Nis with lit candles to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

NIS, Serbia, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Serbia cannot forgive North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for the thousands of civilians killed in 1999, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here on Sunday, two decades after the beginning of the NATO bombing.

Under the slogan "We will forgive if we can, but we will forget only if we perish", leaders of the state, church and military, ambassadors and citizens gathered here at a city square in downtown Nis with lit candles to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression
.
Serbia started marking the Remembrance Day five years ago. Vucic told the gathering that preserving the memory of the victims of the 1999 bombing is vital for the survival of Serbian people in the future.
"Nobody was held responsible for these crimes. Serbian civilians, our children were a permitted target of the NATO aggression...these children and people will never be forgotten."

People watched a performance depicting a tragedy from the war, when on April 17, 1999, three-year-old Milica Rakic was killed by bomb debris in her house.

Vucic said Serbia will always see the death of 2,500 civilians, among whom 79 were children - as a crime, stressing that the Serbian people chose not to become a part of NATO, and opted for a policy of military neutrality instead.

During the event, speeches were also given by the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej, Chairmen of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, and Sladjan Vuckovic, an army officer that lost both of his hands while disposing of bombs that did not explode.

The NATO bombing started on March 24, 1999. During the 78-day bombing, around 25,000 objects were damaged, including airports, hospitals, schools, cultural monuments, road infrastructure, as well as the building of the Chinese embassy, where three Chinese were killed and dozens injured.

Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on - People's Daily Online

A man holds a candle and a sign board to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NAT
en.people.cn
Click to expand...
Yeah, even wolves have heart in their chests. Somewhere some Bosnian might also be remembering their love ones buried alive by innocent people of Serbia.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,208
-24
11,224
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
Yeah, even wolves have heart in their chests. Somewhere some Bosnian might also be remembering their love ones buried alive by innocent people of Serbia.
Click to expand...
its so amazing to see how Killing Muslims has become acceptable Serbs butchered Bosnian Muslims its okay,Rohangiyas Murdered its okay,Syrians Murdered its okay,Afghans Murdered its okay,Libyan,Turks,Pakistanis,Indian Muslims,Palastinians,Kashmiris,Yamenis thousands and thousands murdered by America and its allies even Muslim countries took part in this "Murder frenzy" but it was okay! Even jewish turds are protesting in occupied territories against Russia "Occupation" of Ukranie because they are not Muslims so its not OKAY!!!!

we Ummat e Muhamadi SAW are lost disjointed,disunited and are easy pickings idk when we will wake up unite and end this hypocrisy!
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
881
2
1,167
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:

Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on​

(Xinhua)
View attachment 818799
A man holds a candle and a sign board to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression in Nis, Serbia, on March 24, 2019. Serbia cannot forgive NATO for the thousands of civilians killed in 1999, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here on Sunday, two decades after the beginning of the NATO bombings. Under the slogan "We will forgive if we can, but we will forget only if we perish", leaders of the country, church and military, ambassadors and citizens gathered in downtown Nis with lit candles to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

NIS, Serbia, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Serbia cannot forgive North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for the thousands of civilians killed in 1999, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here on Sunday, two decades after the beginning of the NATO bombing.

Under the slogan "We will forgive if we can, but we will forget only if we perish", leaders of the state, church and military, ambassadors and citizens gathered here at a city square in downtown Nis with lit candles to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NATO Aggression
.
Serbia started marking the Remembrance Day five years ago. Vucic told the gathering that preserving the memory of the victims of the 1999 bombing is vital for the survival of Serbian people in the future.
"Nobody was held responsible for these crimes. Serbian civilians, our children were a permitted target of the NATO aggression...these children and people will never be forgotten."

People watched a performance depicting a tragedy from the war, when on April 17, 1999, three-year-old Milica Rakic was killed by bomb debris in her house.

Vucic said Serbia will always see the death of 2,500 civilians, among whom 79 were children - as a crime, stressing that the Serbian people chose not to become a part of NATO, and opted for a policy of military neutrality instead.

During the event, speeches were also given by the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej, Chairmen of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, and Sladjan Vuckovic, an army officer that lost both of his hands while disposing of bombs that did not explode.

The NATO bombing started on March 24, 1999. During the 78-day bombing, around 25,000 objects were damaged, including airports, hospitals, schools, cultural monuments, road infrastructure, as well as the building of the Chinese embassy, where three Chinese were killed and dozens injured.

Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on - People's Daily Online

A man holds a candle and a sign board to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the NAT
en.people.cn
Click to expand...
This would be like Germans protesting civilian deaths due to bombing occurred during WW2.

A tragic outcome in a brutal war, Definately.

Used by internet warriors without a lick of historical know-how to blindly push forth narratives, you betcha.

For god's sake, read some books, read up on the matter, the deaths while tragic were a direct result of the Serbian Armies genocidal actions. Those who were the primary cause of Serbian deaths now berate the others and fanbois like you robotically push narratives.

You're trying to push the anti NATO agenda so fervently that you're on a forum with predominantly Pakistani members and asking them to symphathise/Believe an Army that persued genocide and rape against Bosnian Muslims as a matter of policy.

Have your common sense faculties eroded?

Here, read something other than the CCP pamplet for a change:Knowledge sets one free
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,780
14
12,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
El Salvador
newb3e said:
its so amazing to see how Killing Muslims has become acceptable Serbs butchered Bosnian Muslims its okay,Rohangiyas Murdered its okay,Syrians Murdered its okay,Afghans Murdered its okay,Libyan,Turks,Pakistanis,Indian Muslims,Palastinians,Kashmiris,Yamenis thousands and thousands murdered by America and its allies even Muslim countries took part in this "Murder frenzy" but it was okay! Even jewish turds are protesting in occupied territories against Russia "Occupation" of Ukranie because they are not Muslims so its not OKAY!!!!

we Ummat e Muhamadi SAW are lost disjointed,disunited and are easy pickings idk when we will wake up unite and end this hypocrisy!
Click to expand...
The fire will reach where is belongs.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

vostok
Russia and Serbia sign agreement on construction of nuclear technology center
Replies
0
Views
204
vostok
vostok
Khan1988
'Serbian World': Serbia plans new Balkan Wars
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
5K
Foinikas
F
beijingwalker
Chinese companies start work on $1bn high-speed rail line in Serbia
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tai Hai Chen
Work Starts in Serbia on Chinese Sinopharm Vaccines Factory
Replies
0
Views
217
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
beijingwalker
Featured Serbia considers buying Chinese missiles despite US warning
Replies
0
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom