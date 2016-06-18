What's new

Serbia president Aleksandar Vučić and Trump

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hindustani78 Vice President of India embarks on three-nation visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania Central & South Asia 14
Hindustani78 President of India’s message on the eve of National Day of Serbia Europe & Russia 0
TaiShang Agenda in Pictures: President Xi's Visit to Serbia, Poland, Uzbekistan China & Far East 3
DavidSling Trump: Kosovo to normalize ties with Israel, Serbia to move embassy to Jerusalem World Affairs 1
Zarvan Serbia integrates Igla MANPADS into PASARS SPAAG Military Forum 1
beijingwalker Featured Serbia considers buying Chinese missiles despite US warning Europe & Russia 0
Zarvan Serbia buys Chinese air defense missile system Military Forum 17
Jyotish Featured Serbia buys Chinese FK-3 air defense missile system Military Forum 0
Zarvan Serbia notes interest in Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk jets Air Warfare 0
dBSPL Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia, Algeria, Paraguay COVID-19 Coronavirus 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top