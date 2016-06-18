Serbia president Aleksandar Vučić and Trump

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Vice President of India embarks on three-nation visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania
|Central & South Asia
|14
|President of India’s message on the eve of National Day of Serbia
|Europe & Russia
|0
|Agenda in Pictures: President Xi's Visit to Serbia, Poland, Uzbekistan
|China & Far East
|3
|Trump: Kosovo to normalize ties with Israel, Serbia to move embassy to Jerusalem
|World Affairs
|1
|Serbia integrates Igla MANPADS into PASARS SPAAG
|Military Forum
|1
|Featured Serbia considers buying Chinese missiles despite US warning
|Europe & Russia
|0
|Serbia buys Chinese air defense missile system
|Military Forum
|17
|Featured Serbia buys Chinese FK-3 air defense missile system
|Military Forum
|0
|Serbia notes interest in Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk jets
|Air Warfare
|0
|Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia, Algeria, Paraguay
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|0