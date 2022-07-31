What's new

Serbia-Kosovo conflict

Foinikas

Foinikas

I don't think there's going to be a war or anything. I have a friend who's an artillery officer and he's told me that there's often shooting at the borders. Usually Albanian gangs firing at Serbian outposts. But nothing like a military conflict.
 
Kedikesenfare2 said:
The Serbians are trying to create a false pretext to legitimate a possible invasion of Northern Kosovo.
Albanians have often attacked the northern part,it's not a pretext. Besides,if Turkey can invade northern Syria and Northern Iraq,why can't Serbs actually retake their own land? ;)

This is what happened after Clinton gave Kosovo to Albanians.



Kosovo.jpg
 
Sebs claim thet the Kosovan army plans to attack Serbs in North Kosovo. Serbian president going to make a televised broadcast.
 
Kosovo has only 2700 soldiers how do they intend to invade serbia, Serbia has long been planning on occupying Kosovo . Luckily nato will kick their butts

We all remember the massacre of Bosnians and Croatian by servs in 90s
Serbs will be dealt with this time , no more genocides
 
European war expanding (if it happens) is a very dangerous escalation for world peace. Nothing that any side in this conflict should be happy about. Such things can go out of control easily, and lead to a global catastrophe. That is a price we all will pay for, as the US weakens and regional powers and other see an opportunity to make inroads. Dangerous times.
 
akramishaqkhan said:
European war expanding (if it happens) is a very dangerous escalation for world peace. Nothing that any side in this conflict should be happy about. Such things can go out of control easily, and lead to a global catastrophe. That is a price we all will pay for, as the US weakens and regional powers and other see an opportunity to make inroads. Dangerous times.
Please reply to tag bhai
 
Ahmadbhutta01 said:
Kosovo has only 2700 soldiers how do they intend to invade serbia, Serbia has long been planning on occupying Kosovo . Luckily nato will kick their butts

We all remember the massacre of Bosnians and Croatian by servs in 90s
Serbs will be dealt with this time , no more genocides
I still have distant relatives living in Kosovo. My uncle made a phone call and I spoke to him. There is already an ongoing tension. Other than that, there is no war situation. Kosovo already has no military capacity other than law enforcement. But there is a NATO base. Moreover, Serbian territory is within the combat radius of the NATO strategic base in Italy. If Serbia makes a mistake, a very quick and dissuasive step will be taken. Because this route is very important for European logistics. Nobody wants to face a second Ukrainian crisis right on the border.

Vucic will address the nation. It's worth waiting for him.
 
Ahmadbhutta01 said:
Kosovo has only 2700 soldiers how do they intend to invade serbia, Serbia has long been planning on occupying Kosovo . Luckily nato will kick their butts
Kosovo can't invade Serbia,but maybe can start trouble. As for Serbia "occupying Kosovo",that's wrong. The correct term is "retaking Kosovo". NATO might not do anything,if Vucic detaches himself from Russia. Also,the Westerners are fed up with Kosovo's corrupt State and had been worried about Albanian irridentism ever since the early 2010s. They certainly don't want to encourage Albanians to start new uprisings and demands for partition in FYROM again.
Ahmadbhutta01 said:
We all remember the massacre of Bosnians and Croatian by servs in 90s
Serbs will be dealt with this time , no more genocides
Here we go again 🙄

akramishaqkhan said:
European war expanding (if it happens) is a very dangerous escalation for world peace. Nothing that any side in this conflict should be happy about. Such things can go out of control easily, and lead to a global catastrophe. That is a price we all will pay for, as the US weakens and regional powers and other see an opportunity to make inroads. Dangerous times.
Yes,but it was the US who started this situation. Both in Kosovo and in Ukraine. Unfortunately. Putin may have invaded Ukraine,but the Americans and British were obsessed with escalating,they didn't want any dialogue,they kept sending weapons,volunteers,they kept talking about heavy sanctions,they have been trying to isolate Russia and Russians from the world etc.
 

