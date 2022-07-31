Serbia-Kosovo conflict

Kedikesenfare2
Guys, bad things are happening right now. The border has been closed, people are hearing gunfire.
Albanians have often attacked the northern part,it's not a pretext. Besides,if Turkey can invade northern Syria and Northern Iraq,why can't Serbs actually retake their own land?The Serbians are trying to create a false pretext to legitimate a possible invasion of Northern Kosovo.
New Recruit
European war expanding (if it happens) is a very dangerous escalation for world peace. Nothing that any side in this conflict should be happy about. Such things can go out of control easily, and lead to a global catastrophe. That is a price we all will pay for, as the US weakens and regional powers and other see an opportunity to make inroads. Dangerous times.
New Recruit
I still have distant relatives living in Kosovo. My uncle made a phone call and I spoke to him. There is already an ongoing tension. Other than that, there is no war situation. Kosovo already has no military capacity other than law enforcement. But there is a NATO base. Moreover, Serbian territory is within the combat radius of the NATO strategic base in Italy. If Serbia makes a mistake, a very quick and dissuasive step will be taken. Because this route is very important for European logistics. Nobody wants to face a second Ukrainian crisis right on the border.Kosovo has only 2700 soldiers how do they intend to invade serbia, Serbia has long been planning on occupying Kosovo . Luckily nato will kick their butts
Kosovo can't invade Serbia,but maybe can start trouble. As for Serbia "occupying Kosovo",that's wrong. The correct term is "retaking Kosovo". NATO might not do anything,if Vucic detaches himself from Russia. Also,the Westerners are fed up with Kosovo's corrupt State and had been worried about Albanian irridentism ever since the early 2010s. They certainly don't want to encourage Albanians to start new uprisings and demands for partition in FYROM again.
