Serbia-Kosovo conflict

Ahmadbhutta01 said: Kosovo has only 2700 soldiers how do they intend to invade serbia, Serbia has long been planning on occupying Kosovo . Luckily nato will kick their butts



We all remember the massacre of Bosnians and Croatian by servs in 90s

Serbs will be dealt with this time , no more genocides Click to expand...

I still have distant relatives living in Kosovo. My uncle made a phone call and I spoke to him. There is already an ongoing tension. Other than that, there is no war situation. Kosovo already has no military capacity other than law enforcement. But there is a NATO base. Moreover, Serbian territory is within the combat radius of the NATO strategic base in Italy. If Serbia makes a mistake, a very quick and dissuasive step will be taken. Because this route is very important for European logistics. Nobody wants to face a second Ukrainian crisis right on the border.Vucic will address the nation. It's worth waiting for him.