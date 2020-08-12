Serbia considers buying Chinese missiles despite US warning

In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, left, reviews an honor guard on the tarmac at Batajnica, military airport near Belgrade, Serbia. (Darko Vojinovic/AP)



BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia is considering buying a modern Chinese air defense missile system, the Serbian president said Tuesday, as the United States warned that such deals with Beijing could jeopardize the Balkan country’s proclaimed European Union membership goals.



Aleksandar Vucic said that “we were thinking, but we have not yet purchased” the FK-3 system — the export version of the Chinese last-generation, medium range HQ-22 anti-aircraft system.



Serbia, which has been beefing up its military mainly with Russian aircraft and armored vehicles, last month received six Chinese CH-92A attack and reconnaissance drones. That made Serbia the first European country to deploy the Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles.