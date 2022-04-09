Serbia considers buying Bayraktar TB-2's

Serbian President Vucic: I took my word for Bayraktar - Hanlire Kerim ÜLKER The shining star of Azerbaijan in the process of retaking Karabakh, Bayraktar continues to be on the agenda in the Ukraine ...

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, known for his proximity to the Kremlin, formally requested Bayraktar from Turkey. Making a statement to the press after the “Fire Shield 2022 Exercise” organized by the Serbian Army in Pasuljanski Livadi, Vucic said that his country will receive Bayraktar TB2 SİHA from Turkey.If Serbia inducts the Bayraktar it will be the 16th country that operates Turkish uav's.