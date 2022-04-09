What's new

Serbia considers buying Bayraktar TB-2's

SilentEagle

SilentEagle

FULL MEMBER
Oct 20, 2021
436
0
431
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
hanlire.com

Serbian President Vucic: I took my word for Bayraktar - Hanlire

Kerim ÜLKER The shining star of Azerbaijan in the process of retaking Karabakh, Bayraktar continues to be on the agenda in the Ukraine ...
hanlire.com hanlire.com

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, known for his proximity to the Kremlin, formally requested Bayraktar from Turkey. Making a statement to the press after the “Fire Shield 2022 Exercise” organized by the Serbian Army in Pasuljanski Livadi, Vucic said that his country will receive Bayraktar TB2 SİHA from Turkey.

If Serbia inducts the Bayraktar it will be the 16th country that operates Turkish uav's.
 

