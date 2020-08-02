/ Register

  • Monday, August 3, 2020

Serbia buys Chinese FK-3 air defense missile system

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by Jyotish, Aug 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM.

  1. Aug 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,325
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,649 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Serbia buys Chinese air defense missile system

    Dylan Malyasov

    Aug 2, 2020

    Serbia is buying newest Chinese-made FK-3 air defense missile system, according to local media.

    Tango Six, quoting state-owned arms import company Yugoimport SDPR JP, reported that Serbia ordered FK-3 surface-to-air missile weapon system with a range of 100 km and altitude from 50 to 27,000m.

    Sources said that Serbia acquired 3 batteries of the FK-3 system.

    The FK-3 is an export variant of the Chinese last-generation, medium-range HQ-22 air defense missile system. The new medium-range air defense system was first shown at the Zhuhai show in 2016.

    The missile defense system is equipped with a semi-active GPS, the complex is based on the HQ-12 air defense system, but, unlike the basic model, it is equipped with “wingless” missiles. In its range, the HQ-22 is in the class of American Patriot-III systems, according to Chinese sources.

    Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia also has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China in July.

    The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned aircraft systems, with strike capabilities, was formally handed over at Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic Air Base in Batajnica on 4 July.

    https://defence-blog.com/news/army/serbia-buys-chinese-air-defense-missile-system.html
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 0, Guests: 7)