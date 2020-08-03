/ Register

Serbia buys Chinese air defense missile system

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by Zarvan, Aug 3, 2020 at 1:34 AM.

    Zarvan

    Zarvan

    ARMYNEWS
    Serbia buys Chinese air defense missile system
    Serbia is buying newest Chinese-made FK-3 air defense missile system, according to local media.

    Balkanska bezbednosna mreza (Balkan Security Network), quoting state-owned arms import company Yugoimport SDPR JP, reported that Serbia ordered FK-3 surface-to-air missile weapon system with a range of 100 km and altitude from 50 to 27,000m.

    Sources said that Serbia acquired 3 batteries of the FK-3 system.

    The FK-3 is an export variant of the Chinese last-generation, medium-range HQ-22 air defense missile system. The new medium-range air defense system was first shown at the Zhuhai show in 2016.

    The missile defense system is equipped with a semi-active GPS, the complex is based on the HQ-12 air defense system, but, unlike the basic model, it is equipped with “wingless” missiles. In its range, the HQ-22 is in the class of American Patriot-III systems, according to Chinese sources.

    Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia also has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China in July.

    The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned aircraft systems, with strike capabilities, was formally handed over at Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic Air Base in Batajnica on 4 July.


    Dylan Malyasov
    AUG 2, 2020 7:35 PM

    https://defence-blog.com/news/army/...ile-system.html/amp?__twitter_impression=true
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    China has made great strides in Air Defence missiles lately.
     
    type93

    type93 FULL MEMBER

    I don’t understand why they did not buy the akash missile system
     
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Probably because it doesn't work :D
     
