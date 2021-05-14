Sequence of actions required to be taken when inducting Rafale

Sequence of actions required to be taken when inducting Rafale GP CAPT NOEL AMIYAKUMAR MOITRA VM (RET'D)

GP CAPT NOEL AMIYAKUMAR MOITRA VM (RET'D)Runway length minimum 2700m, condition, width=/>50m, LCN, electro-hydraulic arrester barriers, distance to go markers, markings at either dumb-bell, aprons at either dumb-bell, soft ground arrester pits, ~50-75m long bright white painted extensions after the barrier, night lighting, VASI/AVASI, requisite links with ATC and SRE. Bird-free approaches. Abattoirs and ground-fill areas removed on both sides. Interaction with municipalities.Parallel taxi-track for emergency landing, width =/>25m with prominent centre line and markers. Minimum 2500m length.Navaids: SRE with GCA radar and talk-down till minima, Radio and slope/centre-line freq not affected by ac radar, TACAN, ILS, VOR, NDB, ATC ground radar if desired, IFF transponder. Real time linkages to ATC.Hangars and ancillary attachments. Open-ended blast pens.(We made a mistake in one such project ~40-45 years ago, when all bases got covered blast pens for the MiG-21. They were too small and NO OTHER AC could use them, least of all the Mirage 2000. The P-53 engine would not start because the exhaust port was designed for the MiG-21 tail and was too low for the Mirage. The pen would overtemp and the engine would shut down with a COMPUTER warning.)Tarmac dimension, Sun-screen shelters on the tarmac, along with specific electrical supply for the ac, Ground refuelling ports, co-ordinates. Mobile self-propelled low-slung a/c units.Crew room and other required office space with the internet. ECM/ECCM/ESM platforms, both for config and for analysis in real-time if ODL in place.LAN with links to CO, Flt Cdrs, ECM office, Debrief room, Sqn Tech Offr, Flight Desk, Sqn ac datacenter.WAN with links to Master Centre (Advanced Tech Eqpt and Computer Bay)Dust-free Underground Master Centre, the repository of all ac data. Real-time status and location of all LRUs, link with Logistics centre and Local storage unit. Link with Sqn ac datacenter, all Bomb Dumps, Laser weapon shed, Missile sheds, Radar centre, Engine testbed (ETB), Hydraulic testbed, Avionics centre, Laser lab and eqpt centre ( Laser guidance heads and tails), all dust-free. Used as backup with daily tallying with Sqn datacenter, as all modules have BITE which feedbacks through the data-link on Tarmac/Hangar.ECM/ECCM/ESM Centre with all testersGround trg centre using electro-optic and electronic displays, for both new intake of officers-pilots and technical, specialised bays for individual trades-airframe, safety eqpt (Ejection seat, parachutes and tailchutes, Armament, etc. Gwalior has a full school with passing-out certificates, as has Ambala for the Jaguars. This will be upgraded as the Jaguars move to other bases. Jaguar move is a supposition-nobody wants to talk about it.ENGINE overhaul/module replacement bay (ETB). All modules have BITE and simplify procedures. Engine ground run shed (EGR) dispensed with, as ac itself provides EGR test results.Single dome simulator at both bases, twin dome at Ambala. Module at ACS, Hindon.Photo lab, Laser lab, Radar lab, anechoic chamber, AESA nodule tester. Weapons tester for all bombs and missiles, Camera units, IR units.Periodic Overhaul Centre. Dispensed with. All other ac have tests at fixed time intervals (1,000 hrs for Mirage 2000 at Kanpur and mid-life update at Bgl. 25 hrs upwards for MiG Series and 50 hrs & up for SU 30 locally, but 250 hrs and multiples thereof at Nasik. Rafale mid-life update scheduled for 8,000 hrs/12 years. THIS IS A MAJOR QUALITY UPGRADE.Housing: Last priority. As always, the ac precedes accommodation. Part of life, no cribs. Good accommodation for Frenchies who will come over for 2-7 years.