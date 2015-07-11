What's new

Sepoy martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
470
1
875
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NORTH WAZIRISTAN - Sepoy Sajid has been martyred in an explosion on road near security forces check post in North Waziristan.


According to the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR) an IED exploded near security forces check post on Road Boya, Miranshah in North Wazirstan.

According to details, Sepoy Sajid, 33 years old has embraced martyrdom in the incident, Security forces have cordoned the area for clearance operation.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
zeroboy Pakistan Army Major and Sepoy martyred in IED blast at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR Pakistan's Internal Security 62
R Army sepoy martyred in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC: ISPR Pakistan Army 18
Mighty Lion Major, two sepoys martyred in Waziristan ambush Pakistan's Internal Security 31
M Sepoy martyred in cross-border attack Pakistan's Internal Security 8
Hindustani78 Homage paid to martyrs of Sepoy Revolution Central & South Asia 0
R IED blast: Pakistani soldier laid to rest with full military honour. Sepoy Ibrahim belonging to Jar Pakistan's Internal Security 14
bananarepublic Sepoy Sarbaz Khan embraced shahadat in Giyari sector Pakistan Army 18
Signalian Lieutenant Colonel Haq Nawaz Kiyani (PA) and Sepoy Baldev Singh (IA) Pakistan Army 13
Zibago Sepoy Maqbool Hussain is an epitome of resilience, patriotism and bravery. Members Club 2
V Sepoy to Commissioned officer Pakistan Army 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top