Sepoy martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN - Sepoy Sajid has been martyred in an explosion on road near security forces check post in North Waziristan.
According to the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR) an IED exploded near security forces check post on Road Boya, Miranshah in North Wazirstan.
According to details, Sepoy Sajid, 33 years old has embraced martyrdom in the incident, Security forces have cordoned the area for clearance operation.
