Separatists Take Down Indian Flag in London

Windjammer
- Nov 9, 2009
Separatists Take Down India Flag In London, Government Summons UK Official
Government summons top UK official after Khalistani protesters take down Indian flag at High Commission in London
Khalistani supporters pull down Tricolour outside Indian High Commission in UK
Videos on social media platforms showed a man scaling the walls of the High Commission to bring down the Indian flag to the chants of 'Khalistan Zindabad'.
