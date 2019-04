Separatism: A Cancer on The Planet

The plague that LTTE separatism has wrought upon Sri Lanka is similar to other violent separatist terror movements including the BLA in Pakistan, PKK in Turkey, ETIM in China and MKO in Iran, as well as others throughout the world. It must be made clear that violent separatist movements are distinct from groups that are resisting foreign occupation including those in Indian occupied Kashmir and occupied Palestine. Likewise, violent and terrorist separatism is different from democratic movements for votes on national self-determination including the Khalistan movement, Catalan independence movement, Scottish independence movement and Crimean reunification.