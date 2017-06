South Korean officials have told state news agency Yonhap that Seoul will begin mass production of a new mid-range missile interceptor, the Cheolmae-2, as a crucial part of an expanded missile defense system against their increasingly-belligerent neighbor to the north.



It impressed Korean military observers in a recent test, where it successfully shot down five out of five dummy ballistic missiles. According to Yonhap, the Cheolmae-2 can strike missiles from 12-25 miles in the air, allowing for low-altitude missile interception.

The prototype of the M-SAM (missile) to intercept an enemy's ballistic missile was rated fit for combat operation by meeting all the requirements at a test early this month," a military official told them. This is two months ahead of schedule.