Seoul police interrogating two Pak embassy officials

Local police brought the matter with the Pakistan embassy in Seoul and the embassy is cooperating with the local police, Pakistan Ambassador to South Korea Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.Talking to The Nation on phone from Seoul, she confirmed the incident, however, rejected Korean media reports that both officials were diplomats.“Both are officials working in the embassy and are not diplomats,” she added. She also said their names cannot be divulged without completion of police investigations.She said Pakistan embassy is cooperating with the local police as far as investigations are concerned. Ambassador Baloch said if both the officials found guilty, punishment under the existing rules would be given to them.Both the officials are from the Foreign Office and working in the embassy. Yonhap South Korean News Agency in its report quoting local police had said that two diplomats from the Pakistan embassy in Korea were caught allegedly shoplifting at a store in Seoul.The news agency in its dispatch quoted Yongsan Police Station as saying that two officials were caught stealing items worth 11,000 won ($10 only) and 1,900 won ($1.70), respectively, at the same store in Itaewon, Yongsan District, on different dates.One allegedly stole chocolate treats worth 1,900 won ($1.70), January 10, 2021 and the other a hat worth 11,000 won ($10), February 23 this year.The news agency report said after the alleged incident, an employee at the store had filed a report with the local police shortly afterwards, and the law enforcement authorities identified the suspect through CCTV footage as a 35-year-old what they called diplomat of the Pakistan embassy.