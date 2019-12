Okay . So if you are allergic to any sensitive topic about physical relations , you can leave . I have read a lot of novels , stories , watched movies of espionage , ( I know movies and novels are scripted , just asking from a theoretical point of view ) how the prohibited relationships occur , BUT FOR THE SAKE OF ONE'S OWN NATIONAL SECURITY AND NATION . You trap an asset's mistress or wife and build relations with her and take it to next stage , just for the cause of getting your info from that asset . Is it still haram , even if you are doing it for the sake of your own survival , protection , espionage in a enemy country ? . Will it still be considered Zina , even if your purpose is to just get your job done ? . Will the punishment still be stoning to death and hundred lashes . What is the concept of Londi in peace and war .



I HOPE SOMEONE WOULD SHED A LIGHT ON THIS AND WOULD NOT SPECULATE ABOUT MY CHARACTER AFTER READING THIS . APOLOGIES IN ADVANCE IF THIS TOPIC HAS OFFENDED YOU . HOPE THIS DOESN'T RESULTS IN A BAN .

