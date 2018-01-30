What's new

Sensitive data breach reported at Army Northern Command

The Indian Army is investigating a serious case of data breach from the sensitive Northern Command. A soldier is alleged to have passed on a large chunk of secret information to his Pakistan-based handlers. An inquiry is underway at the Nagrota based 16 Corps, deemed to be serious as it allegedly happened when the border with China too is active in eastern Ladakh.

It is unclear how the soldier managed to smuggle out a chunk of data from the heavily guarded command but sources described it as a ‘high level breach’, which could have a bearing on security of soldiers posted in the region. The Army declined to comment on the incident after ET reached out.

Sources said the soldier belonged to an infantry regiment and is from Punjab. He was posted at a sensitive branch in the Northern Command headquarters and is suspected to have been recruited by a foreign agency a few years ago.

Sensitive data breach reported at Army Northern Command

Avoid necessary comments in OP as well the use of Regional language/other than English.

On topic: there are two interesting points....... Blaming Pakistan of espionage and that alleged spy belongs to Punjab... so does it sounds familiar or even indicates a similar pattern of usual Indian hyperbole? Even Pakistanis will be thinking that where the heck that data is gone and who's that asset of ours from Punjab to be precisely?

The Modi gang never stops to amuse us like that.
 
Just wanted it to reach to someone bahi... hopefully it has reached to em... they share our intell just wanted to let them know that we are much deeper than they think..
It has been my suspicion for a long time that many of these 'breaches' are RAW officers testing their own people and then blaming Pakistan. Creates a sense of foreboding and fear amongst their workers who feel like they are being constantly watched.
 
It always reaches.
Easy to play the blame game & make an excuse for their failures. Blame ISI and they can get away with anything in India. We aren't involved. :P
 
Look at these indians so called hackers crying that no one shares their whatever they share 🤣 lemme just help em


@surya kiran @Chhatrapati
Please let him know that we use not only the cyber espionage but also human espionage and other means... if we can get to Brahmos' top engineer then he and his team should know how deep we are..



I was told that we have capable cyber espionage ops going on under the radar only thing is we dont hear em and dont have glorify them like these ex scam center employees like PKG and Mr.Beast

And Behind Humna Ji's Picture there might be a Hamza Bahi... and if we are bache they you people are not even born 😂



To dear mods please dont delete this one.. let us have some fun 27th is near 🤣
 
I highly doubt that as such revelations has a soul destroying effect.
Just imagine if ISI just did the same and spread misinformation that some sensitive information on say our certain deployment was leaked to enemy......how would the Pakistani public feel and what effect it would have on the moral of related army formations. There is after all some substance to the ISI bogeyman.
 
@surya kiran @Chhatrapati
you are the best of the best of the best. now be a good boy and watch some more 'interesting stuff' for your age.
 
I am not saying it is completely without substance. But you need to understand the Indian psyche and the lowball tactics that Indian government uses to keep 1.3 billion people in check. The sheer number of people managing India's huge bureaucracy, civil services, armed forces, and sensitive organizations means they find it useful to instill the fear factor in their people.

There is another angle. Let us say Indian agencies have identified a mole feeding information to Pakistani agents. This would be a treasure trove for them to feed useless and incorrect information to Pakistan. It makes zero sense for them to make it public.
 
SMH. Gone are the days of loyalty. It`s all 'bobs and vagene' now.
 
