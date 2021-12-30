SenseTime surges 23 per cent in surprise Hong Kong debut with US$851 million IPO marred by US sanctions
SenseTime, China’s artificial intelligence champion, jumped more than expected on its Hong Kong trading debut, paying off investors who shrugged off concerns about the US sanction and the regulatory crackdown.
The stock jumped as much as 23 per cent to HK$4.74 from its initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$3.85. That compared with a range of HK$3.83 to HK$3.90 quoted in grey-market trading on late Wednesday. It recently traded at HK$4.45 as of 10.03am local time.
Controversy has dogged the group’s listing plan for more than a year amid heightened geopolitical risks, prompting it to downsize the IPO from as big as US$2 billion, according to reports. The US blacklisted SenseTime in early December for alleged human rights abuses in the far-west Xinjiang region, forcing a relaunch with an amended prospectus and the exclusion of US investors.
The company has rejected those allegations as unfounded, describing the US move as a fundamental misperception.
The US Commerce Department had placed SenseTime on its Entity List in 2019 alongside more than 20 other Chinese firms because of its alleged role in Xinjiang. SenseTime has denied the allegations. Companies on the blacklist are prohibited from doing business with American companies without a licence
SenseTime raised HK$6.64 billion (US$851 million) by selling 1.725 billion shares, including an overallotment option, in its delayed IPO. Investors submitted bids for 5.2 times the 150 million shares in the retail portion. The allocation for global investors was upsized by 225 million to 1.575 billion shares.
The IPO proceeds are about one-seventh of those collected in the Kuaishou Technology IPO in February, the biggest IPO in the city this year. Hong Kong slipped to fourth in the global IPO league table in 2021 as a crackdown on the Chinese technology sector hurt sentiment and wiped out billions of market value, according to KPMG.
SenseTime has an 11 per cent share in the computer vision software market in China, making it the largest player in the industry, according to its IPO prospectus. The market size is expected to reach 101.7 billion yuan (US$16 billion) in 2025 from 16.7 billion yuan, or about 44 per cent annually, it said.
As an industry leader, “it is easier for SenseTime to win recognition from customers and achieve higher-than-average revenue growth,” said Jiao Juan, an analyst at Essence Securities. The brokerage expects the group to remain unprofitable until 2023.
Despite the expected poor debut, the listing will put a market value to the shares held by its co-founder Tang Xiao’ou. The 53-year old university professor holds a 20.8 per cent stake worth HK$26.6 billion. Tang is credited with US$3.4 billion in net worth, according to Bloomberg data.
Elsewhere another two companies also started trading in the city. Chervon Holdings jumped 17 per cent above its IPO price to HK$51.20, while Sirnaomics was unchanged at HK$65.90.
