SenseTime shortlisted to bring AI into Japan's expressway



Updated: March 27, 2020

Chinese artificial intelligence pioneer SenseTime eyes expansion in Japan, with the company announcing on Friday that it was shortlisted to help a major Japanese enterprise upgrade its expressway monitoring system.

developed a traffic video analysis algorithm that is able to identify and track various types of vehicles over several lanes with high accuracy.

helped recognize the movements of the expressway workers and road debris, as well as detect traffic congestion and traffic incidents such as wrong-way driving, stranded vehicles, etc.

The algorithm has high robustness of object tracking under occlusions and the AI-empowered solution is not only cost effective but also durable, reliable and widely adaptable to different environments. Importantly, there is no need to replace existing cameras or alter the camera angles, the company added.