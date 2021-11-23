What's new

Sensational last over of 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Mohammad Nawaz hit a boundary from the last ball to take Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the third T20I after a final over that also saw three wickets and a six; the victory complete a 3-0 series sweep for Pakistan. There is so much debate going on about last over where Mohammad Nawaz pulled out in last moment when saw Mahmudullah bowling from behind the stamp.

I don't understand why Pakistan always convert easy chase into a last ball thriller. You literally needed 7 run per over in last 2/3 overs with 8 wickets in hands . Don't understand the inning of sarfarz to score 6 runs from 12 balls. You could have easily killed the game earlier by taking risks and hitting few boundary instead of consuming balls, getting out and then leaving it for power hitter to come and hit sixes or four in last few balls. I think Aus is best in this regards as they never give a slight chance to opponent to get back in game once they are in control of game
 
Raja.Pakistani said:
Don't understand the inning of sarfarz to score 6 runs from 12 balls.
Click to expand...
Including one no ball!!! Seems like he forgot to play cricket!

Here some people were against his exclusion from T20i squad. He might be a very good person but not a good player since years. He got a huge number of chances to prove himself but failed.

We can only pray for him imagining his situation. Don't know about his work/hard work! PCB should give him last a chance
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Look at his back lift, bend in the back and eye focus on the ball - just before he pulled out.

He was very well set AND ready to face the ball.
View attachment 796124
Click to expand...
I think batsman can pull of at any times before ball reached to them if they are not ready to play thats why empire who was Bangladeshi gave it as dead ball and Mahmudullah in post match conference admitted that he had respected the decision of empire and empire are better judge

www.espncricinfo.com

Mahmudullah 'trusted' umpire's call during last-over drama

Nawaz pulled out of his stance really late after a Mahmudullah delivery that hit the stumps
www.espncricinfo.com www.espncricinfo.com

secondly match was very much under the control of Pakistan but they really played lazy cricket especially sarfaraz to take it to the last ball. they should have sent someone with better strike ability instaed of sarfraz
 
C'mon guys, very entertaining game nonetheless. The fans went nuts. That is the objective.

And players will have their bad days once in a while. Everyone does.
 
Areesh said:
Yeah but mahmudullah bowled suddenly from behind the stumps so he was right in not playing that ball
Click to expand...
thats what caused confusion to nawaz but its legal for bowler to bowl behind the stamp
Kaleem.61 said:
Including one no ball!!! Seems like he forgot to play cricket!

Here some people were against his exclusion from T20i squad. He might be a very good person but not a good player since years. He got a huge number of chances to prove himself but failed.

We can only pray for him imagining his situation. Don't know about his work/hard work! PCB should give him last a chance
Click to expand...
He is definitely not T20 or test player because his shots are very limited and also strike rate is not good ..He is someone who can save wicket when needed to take single to rotate strike especially when team lose 4/5 wicket early in 50 overs but he is not attacking batsman so Rizwan is much better batsman and improved a lot
 
Bilal9 said:
C'mon guys, very entertaining game nonetheless. The fans went nuts. That is the objective.

And players will have their bad days once in a while. Everyone does.
Click to expand...
fans had great attitude but commentator were strange ..I know you want your team to win but when you are in commentary box then you should try to be a neutral by controlling your emotions and to praise opponent when they bowl well or hit well
 
most ppl here forgot that this is not cricket but entertainment.

So for the sake of entertainment and to give something to the crowd pakistan did that.
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
I believe it was out , Bangladesh deserved to win the T20
Click to expand...
no it wasnt, he didnt swing the bat or went on to play the ball at all.
 
Raja.Pakistani said:
He is definitely not T20 or test player because his shots are very limited and also strike rate is not good ..He is someone who can save wicket when needed to take single to rotate strike especially when team lose 4/5 wicket early in 50 overs but he is not attacking batsman so Rizwan is much better batsman and improved a lot
Click to expand...
Rizwan is better as compared to him. He attacks, scores and saves wickets. I just mean to let him play one more series if he performs then we can keep him as a reserved WK.

His(Rizwan) technique will surpass Babar someday. For now he is the only player to support Babar and he's a relief for him in Nerve games.
After that Haider Ali, Fakhar(Lazy poison) and Asif Ali.
Then there comes all rounders Imad, Shadab, Nawaz, Hafeez and Malik! What else we need???

:pakistan:
 
