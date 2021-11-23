Sensational last over of 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Mohammad Nawaz hit a boundary from the last ball to take Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the third T20I after a final over that also saw three wickets and a six; the victory complete a 3-0 series sweep for Pakistan. There is so much debate going on about last over where Mohammad Nawaz pulled out in last moment when saw Mahmudullah bowling from behind the stamp.



I don't understand why Pakistan always convert easy chase into a last ball thriller. You literally needed 7 run per over in last 2/3 overs with 8 wickets in hands . Don't understand the inning of sarfarz to score 6 runs from 12 balls. You could have easily killed the game earlier by taking risks and hitting few boundary instead of consuming balls, getting out and then leaving it for power hitter to come and hit sixes or four in last few balls. I think Aus is best in this regards as they never give a slight chance to opponent to get back in game once they are in control of game