Did Turkey’s President celebrate India’s Champions Trophy loss?

Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir tweeted an image of Erdogan celebrating, saying that the image was from last night. But it turned out that the photo was from last year after Turkey had defeated Austria in a soccer friendly

NH Web DeskJun 19th 2017, 08.57 PMAcclaimed Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir on Monday found himself on a sticky wicket after tweeting out an image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a celebratory mode, saying that the photo was taken on Sunday during the ICC Champions Trophy Finals between India and Pakistan.“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watched Champions Trophy Cricket final last night and celebrated Pakistan victory,” Mir, the Executive Editor of Pakistan’s news broadcasterand recipient of several international press awards, tweeted on Monday morning.However, a Twitter user soon pointed out that the image had been taken last year during a football friendly between Turkey and Austria, which Turkey won 2-1. After being called for sharing a misleading image, Mir eventually deleted the tweet.Pakistan won the last night’s title encounter in London by a whopping margin of 180 runs to clinch their maiden Champions Trophy title.