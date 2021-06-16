What's new

Senior officials’ salaries reduced


bThe Frontier Post





KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that it has reduced the salaries of senior government officials.
According to the ministry, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, receives the highest salary of 228,750 Afs.

“The salary scale of the previous government was unfair and unjust. Some departments were receiving different salaries. There was a need for a change in the salaries,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry.

Based on the ministry’s figures, the salaries of the government officials and employees are as follows:

Prime Minister: 198,250 Afs, Minister: 137,250 Afs, Provincial Governors: 91,500 Afs, First Rank Officials: 25,200 to 30,500 Afs, Second Rank Officials: 16,600 to 2,600 Afs.

“Those who work in the educational department and are considered academics have some extra,” said deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Inamullah Samangani.

Economists believe that the salaries of the employees should be determined based on their quality and skills.

“There should be a difference between high level work and simple work; otherwise, the employees who do the high level work will be forced to leave their jobs if they are paid less,” said Sayed Masoud, an economist.
 
