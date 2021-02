arjunk said: Any 2rs troll can quickly make thousands of low effort posts. No matter how many negative ratings they get, they can still get the rank of "Senior Member" and start posting in places like the Kashmir forum, defeating the point of making it senior members and above only. Ranking should be partly based on ratings per post and account age too, otherwise it encourages low effort posts. Click to expand...

I agree, I have been here since May 2011, almost 10 years. in 10 years i have posted 4361 comments including this one.That means 436 posts in a year. or 1.195 post per day.And I think, sometimes, I write very short posts.There are some members who during the similar period racked up over 50,000 posts. How did they do it!! Unless they had been writing rubbish most of the time. One liners.