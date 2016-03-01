What's new

Senior Kashmir Muslim leader: Fortunate to have never gone to Pakistan, proud to be Indian muslim

Mighty Lion said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359040384609918978
While 7 hundred thousand security personals are deployed in Kashmir to stop Kashmir from merging with pakistan. Hundred of thousands have been killed and still are being targated, a father is charged with terrorism and his crime was demanding the body of his son killed by your security personals. People are tied in front of the cars to stop protestors from throwing stones, mothers are raped in front of theif daughters, houses are blown up, looted by your coward personals and i can go more but all this i said is just to tell What this kashmiri leader said is utter bullshit. Cheers!!
 
Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Hindus do not call me for campaigning since 2014"



Lol. We can see how fortunate he is :lol:

PS: Kaghaz phir bhi dikhana hoga Azad jee :)
 
No wonder Santa Claus is shedding crocodile tears.
No such acting after Pulwama Drama.

PM Modi’s Emotional Farewell To ‘True Friend’ Ghulam Nabi Azad

In his farewell speech for Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi broke down recalling a 2007 incident. PM Modi was referring to a 2007 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Gujarati tourists. PM Modi saluted Azad for his contributions.
Yes, now you can live under their boot heels forever.
By the way, normal Kashmiris hate you.
One ba$tard praises a kunjar sellout.
It's seen the world over.
 
