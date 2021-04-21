What's new

Senior journalist Absar Alam shot, injured in Islamabad

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,497
-7
7,802
Country
India
Location
India
Senior journalist and former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra), Absar Alam, was shot in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said in a video message uploaded on Twitter.

In a video shared by journalist Asad Toor, Alam can be heard saying he was shot at while walking outside his home.

"I've been hit in my ribs," he said, adding that he had not lost hope.

"My message to those who did this is that I am not going to be scared by such tactics," Alam said in the video.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1384507880804605952


Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident in a message on Twitter, adding that the police had been asked to investigate the attack.





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1384512202116317184


Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid took notice of the attack, saying he had ordered the Islamabad IG to investigate. He directed that those involved in the firing should be arrested as soon as possible.

“Those who fired at Absar Alam will not be able to escape from the law. [They] will very soon be within the ambit of the law,” Rashid tweeted



In a tweet, Islamabad Police said the capital police chief had constituted a special team under the command of SSP investigation to investigate the attack on Alam "from all aspects".

"The team has been directed to use all scientific and forensic methods to trace the accused involved in the incident," it added.






Soon after news of the attack was shared on social media, condemnations poured in from journalists and politicians.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lamented that “silencing the voice of dissent is a cancer that has plagued this country for many years,” adding that Absar Alam was the latest victim of this crime.







The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) “strongly condemned” the incident and demanded that the attackers be arrested immediately.

“It seems that deep state is at large against journalist community who are victims of rising crime and terrorism in the country,” it said in a statement.

“Such incidents cannot deter the journalist community from raising the voices against lawlessness and [for] freedom of press in the country,” it added.

The PFUJ also demanded that a judicial commission be set up to investigate the attack against Alam and crimes committed against other journalists. It called on parliamentarians and politicians to raise their voices for the protection of journalists.

Anchorperson Kashif Abbasi also condemned the attack in a tweet.



Former ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi termed the attack “terrible news” and prayed for the journalist.






At least 10 journalists were murdered and several others threatened, kidnapped, tortured and arrested in Pakistan on trumped-up charges while discharging their professional responsibilities in 2020 alone, according to the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors’ (CPNE) Media Freedom Report 2020.

No action has so far been taken against those responsible for torturing and killing journalists and it seems that such persons enjoy impunity. “It is a matter of grave concern that the legal system of the country has become useless in protecting and providing justice to journalists,” said the report.


www.dawn.com

Senior journalist Absar Alam shot, injured in Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the attack, says police have been asked to investigate.
www.dawn.com
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,497
-7
7,802
Country
India
Location
India
this is a big news, being widely reported everywhere

www.seattletimes.com

Defiant Pakistani journalist says gunman shot him in ribs

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani journalist said Tuesday he was wounded in a gun attack outside his home in the capital, Islamabad. Absar Alam in a video message said a bullet hit him in the ribs, but it was unclear...
www.seattletimes.com www.seattletimes.com

Prominent Pakistani journalist Absar Alam shot and wounded

www.aljazeera.com

Prominent Pakistani journalist shot and wounded

Police say motive behind shooting not immediately clear, investigation team formed to probe the attack.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


Pakistani Journalist Is Shot After Criticizing the Military


www.nytimes.com

Pakistani Journalist Is Shot After Criticizing the Military

The journalist, Absar Alam, survived the attack, but it sent a new chill through a media industry that has come under heavy pressure from the military and government.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com


www.timesunion.com

Defiant Pakistani journalist says gunman shot him in ribs

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani journalist said Tuesday he was wounded in a gun attack...
www.timesunion.com www.timesunion.com
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,909
44
19,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
May he be safe.

If someone was really looking to kill him, bullets would've crossed his skull not the abdomen and the assassin would have emptied his gun instead of escaping after a single shot. Absar Alam has a known bias against this government and this event appears to create blame instead of it being an assassination attempt.
 
P

pak-marine

ELITE MEMBER
May 3, 2009
11,475
-22
9,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
It definitely tops the lists of journalists with Bourne Identity level skills. Always surviving ISI assasinations.
Click to expand...
RAAAA ki sazish man they are too clever and spread all over the country , this one probably self inflicted wound to defame holy men of puristan
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,591
36
17,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
pak-marine said:
RAAAA ki sazish man they are too clever and spread all over the country , this one probably self inflicted wound to defame holy men of puristan
Click to expand...
No no no, they geniunely are superheroes amongst us. They live amongst us undetected and prefer the field of journalism. Clark Kent, Taha Siddiqui (beat up 12 guys and fled),

Absar Alam is the most recent. He got shot, the bullet went through him, didn't hit anything, he was able to vlog on the way to hospital, he didn't even bleed or require surgery.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom