Senior Israeli official said to visit Saudi Arabia amid growing talk of warming ties
Talks in Riyadh focused on regional security issues, threats posed by Iran, report says; meeting comes ahead of Biden visit to the region, as US pushes for cooperation
www.timesofisrael.com
Israeli orchestra performs at pyramids on Nakba anniversary
Egypt: Israeli orchestra performs at pyramids on Nakba anniversary
An Israeli orchestra performed near Egypt's pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo to celebrate the occupation state's Independence Day last week. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Embassy in...
www.middleeastmonitor.com