Senior Israeli diplomat ejected from African Union summit as row escalates

African Union summit in Ethiopia; Israeli envoy expelled from AU summit | World News | WION


Israeli diplomat removed from African Union summit
A senior Israeli diplomat has been removed from the African Union’s annual summit in Ethiopia as a dispute over Israel’s accreditation to the bloc escalated.

A video posted on social media showed security personnel walking Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li out of the auditorium during the opening ceremony of the summit in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Ebba Kalondo, the spokesperson for the African Union’s chairman, said the diplomat was removed because she was not the duly accredited Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia – the official who was expected.

Israeli diplomat removed from African Union summit

A bloc official says the envoy was removed because she was not accredited to attend the event in Ethiopia.
Senior Israeli diplomat ejected from African Union summit as row escalates
Senior Israeli diplomat ejected from African Union summit as row escalates

A senior Israeli diplomat on Saturday was removed from the African Union's annual summit in Ethiopia, as a dispute over Israel's accreditation to the bloc escalated.
Israel breathes fire over its diplomat being kicked out from African Union Summit

Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity​

Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity

Israeli authorities must be held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians, Amnesty International said today in a damning new report. The investigation details how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has...
