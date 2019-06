Senior ISIS leader hailing from India killed in Afghanistan airstrike

03 Jun 2019An airstrike has killed a senior leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan.Hailing from India, Rashid Abdullah was the leader of the Kerala module of ISIS terrorist group.An unidentified ISIS operative has confirmed the killing of Rashid Abdullah by issuing a message in Telegram application.The airstrikes also killed two other Indians, two women and four children, according to the message obtained by Times of India.The airstrike was apparently carried out in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.This comes as the security situation in some districts of Nangarhar province has deteriorated during the recent years.Both Taliban and ISIS militants are active in remote and restive areas of the province.The anti-government armed elements often attempt to carry out terrorist related activities in Jalalabad city and other parts of Nangarhar.Meanwhile, the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against both groups in this province.The U.S. forces also conduct regular airstrikes in restive districts of Nangarhar to suppress ISIS, Taliban and other anti-government militants.