What's new

Senior English cricketers mocking Indian fans on Twitter

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,589
-21
23,215
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They do the same thing with the Israelis

They have the same view of pagan idol worshippers as us

But you should see the Indians gargling Israeli balls, Phul support saaar, hindu stand with you
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,126
39
18,474
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Nasr said:
I don't get it, what is there racist in their comments? Or are indians having another hissy fit?
Click to expand...
lol - when we say phul sapport sarr, we mean it as an insult.

When they are mocking their style of english, they're doing it as an insult.

They are public figures, they shouldn't be doing that, regardless of how deserving of a kick the other person is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom