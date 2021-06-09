Senior English cricketers mocking Indian fans on Twitter

Nasr said: I don't get it, what is there racist in their comments? Or are indians having another hissy fit? Click to expand...

lol - when we say phul sapport sarr, we mean it as an insult.When they are mocking their style of english, they're doing it as an insult.They are public figures, they shouldn't be doing that, regardless of how deserving of a kick the other person is.