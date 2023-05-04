Senior DRDO official held in suspected honey trap case with Pakistan links

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The official has worked on several strategically significant projects of the DRDO including several missiles. He has been booked under Official Secrets Act.
The Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official in Pune, for allegedly indulging in “wrongful communication” with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives in a suspected case of honey trap.
A senior ATS officer told The Indian Express that the investigation was launched following a complaint received in this regard from the DRDO. “He was placed under arrest on Wednesday and was produced before a court in Pune on Thursday, where his custody was secured by the ATS. The DRDO had approached with the preliminary information,” said the officer.
“This primarily seems to be a case of honeytrap in which the senior scientist has come into contact with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives after he was trapped using photos of women on social media platforms. He was in contact with the Pakistan-based operatives through voice messages and video calls from September-October last year and suspected to have shared some sensitive information with the operatives,” the officer said.
