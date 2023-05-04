What's new

Senior DRDO official held in suspected honey trap case with Pakistan links

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,098
13
31,721
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

The official has worked on several strategically significant projects of the DRDO including several missiles. He has been booked under Official Secrets Act.​

FvS9ip5WIAIW_KL.jfif

The Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official in Pune, for allegedly indulging in “wrongful communication” with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives in a suspected case of honey trap.

The official has worked on several strategically significant projects of the DRDO including several missiles. He has been booked under Official Secrets Act.

A senior ATS officer told The Indian Express that the investigation was launched following a complaint received in this regard from the DRDO. “He was placed under arrest on Wednesday and was produced before a court in Pune on Thursday, where his custody was secured by the ATS. The DRDO had approached with the preliminary information,” said the officer.

“This primarily seems to be a case of honeytrap in which the senior scientist has come into contact with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives after he was trapped using photos of women on social media platforms. He was in contact with the Pakistan-based operatives through voice messages and video calls from September-October last year and suspected to have shared some sensitive information with the operatives,” the officer said.
indianexpress.com

Senior DRDO official held in suspected honey trap case with Pakistan links

The official has worked on several strategically significant projects of the DRDO including several missiles. He has been booked under Official Secrets Act.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
www.freepressjournal.in

Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

The scientist has been accused of leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp video calls and voice messages, thus falling prey to a honeytrap. He joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after completing his Bachelor’s degree (BE) in Electrical Engineering...
www.freepressjournal.in www.freepressjournal.in
www.tribuneindia.com

‘Honeytrap’: DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing secret information to Pakistani intelligence operative

A scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday.
www.tribuneindia.com www.tribuneindia.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Pune: Another sleazy Pajeet scientist honeytrapped by ISI
Replies
0
Views
45
hatehs
H
xyx007
Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
56
xyx007
xyx007
INDIAPOSITIVE
‘Fatima Sallahudin Sha’ How a love affair landed Pune student in ISI spy plot
Replies
11
Views
295
mangochutney
M
W
Production of QR-SAM to start within six months for induction in Indian Army
Replies
12
Views
1K
Hellfire2006
H
AsianLion
Espionage: Qatar kicks out 75 Indian Navy nationals & 10 Indians Hanged to Death working for Israel spying in Qatar
Replies
7
Views
625
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom