Senior Chinese military leaders meet with Iranian defense minister

General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), meets with visiting Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami in Beijing on the afternoon of Sept. 7. (Photo by Li Yinghui)

General Wei Fenghe, China’s state councilor and defense minister, holds a welcoming ceremony for Amir Hatami, the visiting defense minister of Iran, in Beijing on the afternoon of Sept. 7. (Photo by Li Yinghui)

General Wei Fenghe, China’s state councilor and defense minister, holds talks with Amir Hatami, the visiting defense minister of Iran, in Beijing on the afternoon of Sept. 7. (Photo by Li Yinghui)