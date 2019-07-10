"Send the entire 7th Fleet on that sea"

Duterte tells US to deploy 7th fleet in South China Sea

Published July 8, 2019 9:51pm

By VIRGIL LOPEZ, GMA News

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said the United States should deploy its entire Seventh Fleet in the South China Sea if the superpower wanted to keep China at bay in the disputed waters.Duterte made the remark amid China's increasing military activities including those inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone."Kung gusto talaga ng Amerika na paalisin 'yung China, hindi ko man kaya, maghingi ako ng tulong sa kanya," Duterte told reporters in Malacañang."I want the whole fleet of the Seventh Fleet of the Armed Forces of the United States there," he added.The Seventh Fleet is the US' flotilla based in Japan and whose area of responsibility included the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans.Duterte, however, sounded less serious in his following words.