What's new

Send 10-20 lakh ton wheat to Pakistan : RSS leader Krishna Gopal

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,918
-36
2,716
Country
India
Location
India
S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
4,006
-39
4,470
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
Nahi rahne do, India me rate nahi bada kya?

6 months back, 10kg price was somewhere 280 to 350, depends on products... NoNow it is 380- 480rs.

Yahi control kar lo yaar price ko..
Click to expand...
I hope u know the difference between 10 kg of wheat costing 280INR in India.
And one kg costing 250PKR/80INR in Pakistan.

Also 10 kg of wheat costing 280INR is for branded wheat, nonbranded ones cost less.
 
Last edited:
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,918
-36
2,716
Country
India
Location
India
Suriya said:
I hope u know the difference between 10 kg of wheat costing 280INR in India.
And one kg costing 250PKR/80INR in Pakistan.
Click to expand...

10kg - 280? No..

I was referring to branded atta, fortune, patanjali, aashirvaad etc.. These are costing between 400-480 / 10kg. Fortune aata cost me around 434 rs/10 kg.. Purchased today only from Dmart.

Yes, atta price and even edible oil and other items prices are very high in Pakistan but we can not do anything
 

Attachments

  • SAVE_20230224_203612.jpg
    SAVE_20230224_203612.jpg
    500.3 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,047
-6
14,756
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
donate it in your own poor people , this will improve your country ranking in global hunger list where currently you are at no. 109/122 :lol:
 
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
961
-12
1,100
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
10kg - 280? No..

I was referring to branded atta, fortune, patanjali, aashirvaad etc.. These are costing between 400-480 / 10kg. Fortune aata cost me around 434 rs/10 kg.. Purchased today only from Dmart.

Yes, atta price and even edible oil and other items prices are very high in Pakistan but we can not do anything
Click to expand...
I am still getting 5kg free wheat per head per month though I don't lift them, exchange them for cash instead.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,441
180
148,741
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Already posted by another Indian member, however it's been proved that a Pakistani consumes more wheat than an Indian. So it's Indians who need to up their diet besides no one in Pakistan is swinging from trees so these RSS and others should first attend to the Indian farmers.
 
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
961
-12
1,100
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
Already posted by another Indian member, however it's been proved that a Pakistani consumes more wheat than an Indian. So it's Indians who need to up their diet besides no one in Pakistan is swinging from trees so these RSS and others should first attend to the Indian farmers.
Click to expand...
We consume Wheat+Rice, so wheat consumption will be less.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Dalit
Wheat crisis echoes in Senate as govt remains in denial
Replies
0
Views
280
Dalit
Dalit
HAIDER
Balochistan sends SOS as it runs out of wheat
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
bharat62
B
beijingwalker
India May Import Wheat in Blow to Modi Goal of Feeding World
Replies
7
Views
542
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
W
India’s agriculture & allied commodities exports rose by 11% to $ 30 billion April-Oct, 2022
Replies
3
Views
463
Hecig
H
HAIDER
First wheat consignment from Russia arrives
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Finer
Finer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom