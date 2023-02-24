Send 10-20 lakh ton wheat to Pakistan : RSS leader Krishna Gopal

"Flour has become too expensive in Pakistan, send 10-20 lakh tonnes of wheat to them".
RSS leader Krishna Gopal appealed to the Indian government.
Nahi rahne do, India me rate nahi bada kya?"Flour has become too expensive in Pakistan, send 10-20 lakh tonnes of wheat to them".
I hope u know the difference between 10 kg of wheat costing 280INR in India.Nahi rahne do, India me rate nahi bada kya?
6 months back, 10kg price was somewhere 280 to 350, depends on products... NoNow it is 380- 480rs.
Yahi control kar lo yaar price ko..
And one kg costing 250PKR/80INR in Pakistan.
If you are hungry right now, you need readymade food not unprocessed wheat or flour.send me first am hungry right now
We sell that only to cash rich Arabs.Send some cows we want to eat chapal kebab
If you are hungry right now, you need readymade food not unprocessed wheat or flour.
I am still getting 5kg free wheat per head per month though I don't lift them, exchange them for cash instead.10kg - 280? No..
I was referring to branded atta, fortune, patanjali, aashirvaad etc.. These are costing between 400-480 / 10kg. Fortune aata cost me around 434 rs/10 kg.. Purchased today only from Dmart.
Yes, atta price and even edible oil and other items prices are very high in Pakistan but we can not do anything
We consume Wheat+Rice, so wheat consumption will be less.Already posted by another Indian member, however it's been proved that a Pakistani consumes more wheat than an Indian. So it's Indians who need to up their diet besides no one in Pakistan is swinging from trees so these RSS and others should first attend to the Indian farmers.