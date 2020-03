Published March 19, 2020Updated March 20, 2020, 4:46 a.m. ET

Thanks for reading The Times.

Three other senators also sold major holdings around the time Mr. Burr did, according to the disclosure records: Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, who is also a member of the Intelligence Committee; James M. Inhofe, Republican of Oklahoma; and Kelly Loeffler, Republican of Georgia.