Senator Mushahidullah Khan allegation against (ISI) chief Lt Gen Zaheerul Islam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Saturday pressed on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take a clear stance and appropriate action in wake of the allegations levelled by Senator Mushahidullah Khan against former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Zaheerul Islam Abbasi.

In an interview to BBC Urdu, Mushahidullah, Minister for Climate Change, had alleged that the “former head of ISI had devised a conspiracy to remove the elected government.” The senator's allegations were denied by both the government and military hours after the interview went live.

Read: Mushahidullah’s bombshell upsets PML-N’s apple cart

PTI's Asad Umar took to twitter to term the denial by the government insufficient, saying if the allegations levelled by Mushahidullah proved to be true, the former DG ISI and his accomplices should be tried for "planning and encouraging an act of treason."

Umar said if the accusations against the former ISI chief turned out to be false, Mushahidullah should be sacked from his job as the minister and ousted from the party.

PM summons Mushahidullah

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday summoned PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan from his trip to the Maldives on an immediate basis, in the wake of his recent statements he made in an interview with BBC, sources at the PM Secretariat told Dawn.

The sources added that Premier Nawaz Sharif would decide on the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Senator's resignation after his arrival.

Mushahidullah in his interview to BBC highlighted that the plan to overthrow the government was made when the two marches — the ‘Azadi March’ by PTI and the Inqilab March by Pakistan Awami Tehreek — entered Islamabad in August 2014.

In his interview to the BBC, one year after the two marches set forth from Lahore towards Islamabad, the minister claimed that the plan made by the then head of ISI General Zaheerul Islam was aimed at creating unrest and chaos.

“Telephone discussions of the former intelligence head have been recorded in which he was giving directions on how to create chaos and take over the PM’s house,” Senator Mushahidullah claimed in the interview.

He then added that these telephone conversations were recorded by the civil intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which reports to the interior ministry.

“The conspiracy was not only to target the civil government led by Nawaz Sharif but it was even against the army chief,” he said, “The action plan was to create a deep rift between the PM and the army chief so that the prime minister may take action against Gen Raheel Sharif and then some people would come into action.”

Within hours of Mushahidullah's remarks having hit the airwaves of the news channels, the Prime Minister's Secretariat (PMS) and then the ISPR, the military’s media wing, issued statement denying the existence of the conspiracy in statements that snubbed the minister as well as others.

The statement from the Prime Minister's Secretariat also added that Senator Mushahidullah had been asked to clarify his position over his statement.

After that the minister as well as the information minister spoke to television channels to deny the interview. Senator Mushahidullah went so far to say that he simply repeated rumours he had heard from here and there.

The PTI had staged a 126-day sit-in in Islamabad last year to press for its demand for a judicial inquiry into the rigging allegations.

A judicial commission — constituted under a presidential ordinance in April earlier this year to probe PTI's allegations of rigging in the 2013 general election — concluded in its report that polls were in large part "organised and conducted fairly and in accordance with the law".

Also read: JC finds 2013 elections 'fair and in accordance with law'

PTI chairman Imran Khan had last year alleged that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paid the IB Rs270 crore to sabotage his protest movement.

Asad Umar @Asad_Umar
If the DG ISI was actually involved , he and his accomplices...civil or military....should be tried for treason

12:16 AM - 15 Aug 2015
 
Mushahidullah has sent resignation to PM: Pervaiz Rashid


ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Pervez Rashid in a statement released on Saturday said that senior cabinet member and minister for climate change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

An official from the PM Office confirmed to DAWN that the government has received his resignation, but it will be processed on Monday due to public holidays.

Mushahidullah Khan has been summoned back from his trip to the Maldives on an immediate basis, in the wake of his recent statements he made in an interview with BBC, sources at the PM Secretariat told Dawn. The minister is currently on a three day official visit to the Maldives.

The senator had earlier given an interview to the BBC in which he had alleged that the former director general of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) wanted to overthrow the country's civil and military leadership.

Read: Nawaz seeks explanation from Mushahidullah over BBC interview

The sources added that the prime minister would decide on the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz senator's resignation after his arrival.

According to the statement, Mushahidullah will also present his resignation to the premier in person once he returns to Pakistan.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar pressed on the premier to take a clear stance and appropriate action in wake of the allegations levelled by Mushahidullah Khan against former ISI chief Lt Gen Zaheerul Islam Abbasi.

Earlier on Friday, the prime minister had sought an explanation from the senator, over an interview the latter gave to BBC Urdu, in which he alleged that former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen Zaheerul Islam Abbasi wanted to overthrow Pakistan’s civil and military leadership during last year’s sit-ins by the PTI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

Taking notice of the minister’s statements, the PM House had issued a news release, asking Mushahidullah Khan to explain his remarks. The release also said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has never heard such an audio tape, nor is he aware of its existence.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asim Bajwa had also said late on Friday night in a tweet that “the story about any tape recording as being discussed in media is totally baseless, unfounded and farthest from the truth.”

Read more: Mushahidullah’s bombshell upsets PML-N’s apple cart

The chief of army's media wing went on to say that “such rumours are irresponsible and unprofessional.”

Meanwhile, Mushahidullah had downplayed his claims, saying that he had never heard the audio recording himself and was told about it by “other sources.” He said he had clarified in his interview that he had himself not heard any audio tape.

The senator said his interview with the BBC was almost a week old and questioned the motives behind releasing it on Independence Day. He said he had given the same explanation to the premier over a telephone call.
 
Abbasi?
he wasnt the DG ISI i think,
Lt Gen Zaheer Ul Islam
and Zaheer Ul Islam Abbasi are different people as far as i know
 
Ansar Abbasi be like, COAS should resign to falsified these claims and prove his innocence.
 
MOHTRAM O MUKKARAM SIPE SAALAR PAK ARMY.***GENERAL RAHEEL SHARREF
AS SLAMO ALEKUM WA REHMATULLAH.
I am a senior citizen of Pakistan also observing our worst political situation since last 30.years all rulers,political leaders,
business men,Bureaucrats not faith full with **MADRE WATAN**they are all fully involve against our Pak watan and
PAK ARMY in my kind opinion only the period of GENERAL AYUB KHAN IS THE GOLDEN ERA FOR PAKISTAN.
Specially the period of MR ASIF ZARDAI,AND MR NAWAZ SHAREEF the worst and full of MEGA CORRUPTION IN
PAKISTAN.Both dishonest leaders in mega corruption.The whole national media and INTERNATIONAL MEDIA EXPOSE
THEIR CORRUPTION WIDELY.RES/SIR, AS A FAITH FULL PAKISTANI HO SERVED 42.YEARS IN P.T.C.L HONESTLY
PUNCTUALLY AND EARNED ME AND MY MORE THAN 600 COLLEAGUES BILLIONS OF RUPEES ALONG WITH
FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR PAKISTAN.Not as such corrupt rulers who damaged and destroy our economical,moral,
solidarity of Pakistan.
RES/SIR,now the time and defining movement to take strict action against enemies,Perfidious shame full so called
leaders just AS ASIF ZARDARI, SHAJBAZ SHAREEF,KHOWAJA ASIF, MUSHAHID ULLAH WHO ARE INVOLVED
IN BLAMING FOR OUR BRILLIANT AFWAJE PAKISTAN.AT the movement when our BRILLANT ARMY FIGHTING AGAINST TALIBAN,AND OTHERS IN THE DYNAMIC LEADER SHIP OF GENERAL SHAREEF MAY ALMIGHTY
AWARD THEM HISTORICAL SUCCESS FOR LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.

A FAITH FULL PAKISTANI AND LOVER OF PAK AFWAJ TOO.
HAJI SHABIB.BIG
 

Haji.shabib baig said:
MOHTRAM O MUKKARAM SIPE SAALAR PAK ARMY.***GENERAL RAHEEL SHARREF
AS SLAMO ALEKUM WA REHMATULLAH.
I am a senior citizen of Pakistan also observing our worst political situation since last 30.years all rulers,political leaders,
business men,Bureaucrats not faith full with **MADRE WATAN**they are all fully involve against our Pak watan and
PAK ARMY in my kind opinion only the period of GENERAL AYUB KHAN IS THE GOLDEN ERA FOR PAKISTAN.
Specially the period of MR ASIF ZARDAI,AND MR NAWAZ SHAREEF the worst and full of MEGA CORRUPTION IN
PAKISTAN.Both dishonest leaders in mega corruption.The whole national media and INTERNATIONAL MEDIA EXPOSE
THEIR CORRUPTION WIDELY.RES/SIR, AS A FAITH FULL PAKISTANI HO SERVED 42.YEARS IN P.T.C.L HONESTLY
PUNCTUALLY AND EARNED ME AND MY MORE THAN 600 COLLEAGUES BILLIONS OF RUPEES ALONG WITH
FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR PAKISTAN.Not as such corrupt rulers who damaged and destroy our economical,moral,
solidarity of Pakistan.
RES/SIR,now the time and defining movement to take strict action against enemies,Perfidious shame full so called
leaders just AS ASIF ZARDARI, SHAJBAZ SHAREEF,KHOWAJA ASIF, MUSHAHID ULLAH WHO ARE INVOLVED
IN BLAMING FOR OUR BRILLIANT AFWAJE PAKISTAN.AT the movement when our BRILLANT ARMY FIGHTING AGAINST TALIBAN,AND OTHERS IN THE DYNAMIC LEADER SHIP OF GENERAL SHAREEF MAY ALMIGHTY
AWARD THEM HISTORICAL SUCCESS FOR LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.

A FAITH FULL PAKISTANI AND LOVER OF PAK AFWAJ TOO.
HAJI SHABIB.BIG
What is this .. He said IB recorded conversation but u don't want to investigate ? And want him to resign
 
