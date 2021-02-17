What's new

Senator Mushahidullah dies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan died in Islamabad on Wednesday night. The PML-N spokesman Muhammad Zubair confirmed the death of the veteran politician. Mushahidullah Khan was feeling unwell recently. Mushahidullah Khan has been a member of the Senate since March 2018 and previously served as Minister for Climate Change.

Veteran politician Mushahidullah Khan passes away after prolonged illness, PML-N's Zubair confirms




PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan was unwell for quite a long time. Geo.tv/Files

  • PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan has passed away in Islamabad at the age of 68, former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair confirms
  • Zubair adds that Senator Mushahidullah was unwell for quite a long time
  • The late senator was a federal minister under the previous government and ranked among the PML-N's senior-most leaders



KARACHI: Veteran politician and senior PML-N leader, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, has passed away after prolonged illness, party leader Muhammad Zubair confirmed early Thursday morning.
Senator Mushahidullah Khan, who passed away in Islamabad, was unwell for quite a long time, according to Geo News, which cited Zubair.
Zubair, who is also the spokesperson for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, added that the late senator was a federal minister under the previous government and was ranked among the senior-most leaders of the party.
Maryam Nawaz said she was "shattered to hear the sad news" of Senator Mushahidullah's demise.
"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss.




"May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen," she wrote on Twitter.
According to Senator Mushahidullah's family, his funeral prayers would be held after Zuhr prayers in Sector H-11, Islamabad, later on Thursday.
The senior PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, as well as a member of the Council of Chairpersons and various others standing committees.
He was part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.

