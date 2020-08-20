Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by ASKardar, Aug 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM.
National Party Balochistan Senior Leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo Passes Away in Karachi
May Allah grant him Jannat, he was a staunch political worker from the grassroots. Pity he tried to become the chairman of the Senate against the wishes of Pindi and failed. He will be remembered as a pro Pakistan politician in the districts that are hotbeds of separatists. His demise will leave a big political vacuum in Baluchistan politics.
RIP.