  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

Featured Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo passes away

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by ASKardar, Aug 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM.

  Aug 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM
    ASKardar

    ASKardar

    National Party Balochistan Senior Leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo Passes Away in Karachi

     
  Aug 20, 2020 at 6:46 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    May Allah grant him Jannat, he was a staunch political worker from the grassroots. Pity he tried to become the chairman of the Senate against the wishes of Pindi and failed. He will be remembered as a pro Pakistan politician in the districts that are hotbeds of separatists. His demise will leave a big political vacuum in Baluchistan politics.
     
  Aug 20, 2020 at 6:46 PM
    Max

    Max

    RIP.
     
