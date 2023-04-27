What's new

Senator Graham to Al Arabiya: I strongly support the signing of a joint defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and The US

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
30,996
21
33,561
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
722b2d04-cf53-4572-a101-592cd7506985.jpeg


Graham: Things happened in Saudi Arabia that I didn't believe could happen and thought it was just hearsay, but now I have the right to change my course.

Senator Lindsey Graham said in an exclusive interview with Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath channels: "This may be the best opportunity I have seen in decades to develop relations between Saudi Arabia and America, and I will work to help Saudi Arabia in what it needs to build a peaceful nuclear energy program."

Senator Lindsey Graham to Al Arabiya: This may be the best opportunity I have seen in decades to develop relations between Saudi Arabia and America, and I will work to help them in what they need to build a peaceful nuclear energy program.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648009903707922438

Graham continued, "I will support a joint defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and America, and it is important to endorse an agreement that makes Saudi Arabia more like a NATO country."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648012048217808921

Senior Republican in the US Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey Graham: The Saudi crown prince wants a free trade agreement, a peaceful nuclear energy program, and greater defense cooperation in exchange for an upgrade in the US-Saudi relationship.

Senior Republican in the US Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey Graham: Israeli leaders do not object to Saudi Arabia having a peaceful nuclear program, despite their concerns.

HaHaHa!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646526479587766278

For a long time they have been demanding a common defense.. But Saudi Arabia refuses because of some of its details..
 
L

lightning F57

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2022
1,081
0
1,157
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
His just the first presidential candidate more will follow his lead. The US is rattled with how China brokered the Iran/ Syria rapprochement with gulf countries its been a strategic disaster under biden. That's why his promising this. I would not trust this man.
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
30,996
21
33,561
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The demands of the United States of America through William Burns:


1- The marginalization of the Chinese role in the Iranian-Saudi agreement file, with American support for Saudi Arabia’s position in its agreement with Iran

2- A clear American refusal to resume relations with Syria unless Syria adheres to and implements all international resolutions related to the Syrian crisis

3- Saudi Arabia retracts all military orders it has submitted to Russia

4- A veiled warning to Saudi Arabia against joining the BRICS group and the Shanghai Organization

5- Ending the war in Yemen and reaching a settlement to the Yemeni crisis through the efforts of the American envoy for the Yemeni crisis and the envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and in accordance with the settlement mechanisms established by international resolutions.

6- No direct interference in the Turkish elections, and Saudi Arabia not providing any aid to Turkey or signing economic agreements with it at this stage.

7- Regulating the Saudi-Chinese economic relations to a minimum, and not investing China in Aramco

8- The Kingdom’s return to its position as the leader of the Arab and Islamic moderation movement in confronting the forces of extremism and terrorism, with an American readiness to support Saudi Arabia’s efforts in addressing all crises and files in the region and the region.

9- Direct and prior coordination between Saudi Arabia and the United States regarding the policy and decisions of the OPEC countries

These demands were made by William Burns to Mohammed bin Salman, warning that Saudi Arabia’s failure to respond to these demands puts the US administration in a difficult and weak position before Congress and its various committees..Where the US administration succeeded in procrastinating and skipping some decisions of the congressional committees that called for holding Saudi Arabia accountable in some files, and William Burns warned at the end of his meeting against freezing some Saudi funds in the United States and stopping supplying Saudi Arabia with modern arms deals and spare parts.

The most dangerous threat presented by Burns is that President Biden's administration may stand helpless in the face of internal pressures, whether from the American public or the Congress in its committees, to resume the serious investigation and hold all those involved in the September 11 attacks accountable.

Saudi Arabia's reaction:

1- No official Saudi position was issued on this visit and its results

2 - At a time when the Saudi-Iranian consultations were continuing to arrange a meeting between the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers and the location of the meeting..Saudi Arabia insisted on holding it in (Beijing) After consultations were underway to compare between Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman, and Saudi Arabia's insistence on holding it in Beijing is a clear answer to the American demand in this regard.

3- Saudi Arabia's reception of Faisal al-Miqdad, the Syrian foreign minister, also took place after William Burns' visit to Saudi Arabia and his request not to resume relations with Syria.

4- Saudi Arabia officially announced that the joint Saudi-Chinese economic committee will start its meeting in May..
This committee, which will arrange a visit for the Saudi Crown Prince at the head of a large Saudi ministerial delegation and a large number of businessmen and owners of Saudi companies, to sign Saudi-Chinese investment agreements in giant strategic projects, as this visit is scheduled to take place after mid-August.

5- As for the American demand regarding Saudi policy regarding OPEC and Saudi oil exports, the answer to it was through Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, where he said that the Kingdom’s oil policy is carried out according to the interests of the Kingdom only and not according to others' interests, coordination with OPEC countries takes place from this equation, there is no other formula, and the policy of obligating Saudi Arabia and OPEC countries with ready-made decisions and formulas has gone, irrevocably.

Saudi Arabia was able to put pressure on the Biden government, and even dwarfed it before the world, especially before the American people.. Which made the Biden government review itself and rearrange its cards..There are cards that Saudi Arabia possesses that are more dangerous than what it has done; from shuffling cards in the region, entanglement of files, and weakening the American role..

Biden's government realizes that it made a grave mistake towards Saudi Arabia..But they did not expect all this from Saudi Arabia..

And you can also realize that Saudi Arabia is able to be bolder or take more stringent steps towards the Biden government..

Now the game has become open, and everyone agrees that he cannot do without the other:
The US cannot do without Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia also cannot do without America.. Because of the intertwining of interests, treaties, agreements and mutual partnerships between the two parties.. Relationships of over 80 years old cannot be demolished easily.. Rather, there is an upcoming American government, whether headed by Trump or someone else, that will throw everything that the Biden government has done into the trash.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
16,986
387
16,265
Country
China
Location
Australia
lightning F57 said:
His just the first presidential candidate more will follow his lead. The US is rattled with how China brokered the Iran/ Syria rapprochement with gulf countries its been a strategic disaster under biden. That's why his promising this. I would not trust this man.
Click to expand...
Most of the American, including me, is against a US-Saudi defence pact. As I stated before, I would much rather US force to pack up and leave, this ain't our fight, and Saudi is not some weak country that they can't fight without us. I mean, we have already sell them everything we can give, what more can we do? if they want someone to put troop on the ground to secure their sovereignty, ask China to do that. Don't ask us.
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
30,996
21
33,561
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Netanyahu holds a meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham on Saudi Arabia
maxresdefault.jpg


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Tel Aviv wants to "normalize relations and establish peace with Saudi Arabia," considering that this would be "a giant step towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict."

During a meeting in his office, Benjamin Netanyahu told US Senator Lindsey Graham that Israel wanted to "normalize relations and establish peace with Saudi Arabia."

He added, "We see normalization as a giant step towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, and this agreement can have great results and historic results for both Israel and Saudi Arabia, the region and the world... It is clear that we welcome the American participation by President Biden, with the support of both sides in Congress."

For his part, Lindsey Graham made it clear to Netanyahu that he wanted to "improve relations between the two countries," referring to Saudi Arabia.

And he continued: “And we need to do this in a way that reassures our Israeli friends..I want to help President Biden, and I told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the best time to improve our relationship is now, and that President Biden is very interested in normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, and in return, Saudi recognition of the State of Israel.

And he added, “I think the Republican party as a whole would be happy to work with President Biden to move the US-Saudi relationship in motion. It will take a lot of effort, but it is worth a try.”

RT

But Who is Israel to determine what is good?
Israel has nearly 200 nuclear warheads and usurps land and kills its people. Doesn't that raise fears and prolong conflicts in the region? Everyone would really like to know the reason(s) for the American leaders racing to satisfy this filthy country between sending aid, reduced weapons prices and transferring technology to them. Finally, It shows that the Americans are not reliable, and as soon as the Ukrainian-Russian conflict ends, they will return and practice their abnormalities.
 
Last edited:
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
30,996
21
33,561
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Within 24 hours, the Lancet targets and destroys:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651608110174441472

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651257062234505216

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651283673151315968

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651211362557632512

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651220243660800002

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651521133496225792


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

C
Saudi Arabia plans to use domestic uranium for entire nuclear fuel cycle: Minister
Replies
2
Views
497
Corruptistan
C
beijingwalker
Improved Saudi-Iran relationship has Israel nervous — about Iran, and about China
Replies
1
Views
273
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
C
Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkey's central bank
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
AA_
AA_
The SC
Japan's Mitsubishi announces Nasheed, the third largest turbine assembly plant in Saudi Arabia
Replies
2
Views
582
Corruptistan
C
StormBreaker
Yemen: Saudi, Omani envoys in Yemen for peace talks with Houthi leaders
Replies
11
Views
342
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom