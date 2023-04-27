Senator Graham to Al Arabiya: I strongly support the signing of a joint defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and The US

The demands of the United States of America through William Burns:





1- The marginalization of the Chinese role in the Iranian-Saudi agreement file, with American support for Saudi Arabia’s position in its agreement with Iran



2- A clear American refusal to resume relations with Syria unless Syria adheres to and implements all international resolutions related to the Syrian crisis



3- Saudi Arabia retracts all military orders it has submitted to Russia



4- A veiled warning to Saudi Arabia against joining the BRICS group and the Shanghai Organization



5- Ending the war in Yemen and reaching a settlement to the Yemeni crisis through the efforts of the American envoy for the Yemeni crisis and the envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and in accordance with the settlement mechanisms established by international resolutions.



6- No direct interference in the Turkish elections, and Saudi Arabia not providing any aid to Turkey or signing economic agreements with it at this stage.



7- Regulating the Saudi-Chinese economic relations to a minimum, and not investing China in Aramco



8- The Kingdom’s return to its position as the leader of the Arab and Islamic moderation movement in confronting the forces of extremism and terrorism, with an American readiness to support Saudi Arabia’s efforts in addressing all crises and files in the region and the region.



9- Direct and prior coordination between Saudi Arabia and the United States regarding the policy and decisions of the OPEC countries



These demands were made by William Burns to Mohammed bin Salman, warning that Saudi Arabia’s failure to respond to these demands puts the US administration in a difficult and weak position before Congress and its various committees..Where the US administration succeeded in procrastinating and skipping some decisions of the congressional committees that called for holding Saudi Arabia accountable in some files, and William Burns warned at the end of his meeting against freezing some Saudi funds in the United States and stopping supplying Saudi Arabia with modern arms deals and spare parts.



The most dangerous threat presented by Burns is that President Biden's administration may stand helpless in the face of internal pressures, whether from the American public or the Congress in its committees, to resume the serious investigation and hold all those involved in the September 11 attacks accountable.



Saudi Arabia's reaction:



1- No official Saudi position was issued on this visit and its results



2 - At a time when the Saudi-Iranian consultations were continuing to arrange a meeting between the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers and the location of the meeting..Saudi Arabia insisted on holding it in (Beijing) After consultations were underway to compare between Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman, and Saudi Arabia's insistence on holding it in Beijing is a clear answer to the American demand in this regard.



3- Saudi Arabia's reception of Faisal al-Miqdad, the Syrian foreign minister, also took place after William Burns' visit to Saudi Arabia and his request not to resume relations with Syria.



4- Saudi Arabia officially announced that the joint Saudi-Chinese economic committee will start its meeting in May..

This committee, which will arrange a visit for the Saudi Crown Prince at the head of a large Saudi ministerial delegation and a large number of businessmen and owners of Saudi companies, to sign Saudi-Chinese investment agreements in giant strategic projects, as this visit is scheduled to take place after mid-August.



5- As for the American demand regarding Saudi policy regarding OPEC and Saudi oil exports, the answer to it was through Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, where he said that the Kingdom’s oil policy is carried out according to the interests of the Kingdom only and not according to others' interests, coordination with OPEC countries takes place from this equation, there is no other formula, and the policy of obligating Saudi Arabia and OPEC countries with ready-made decisions and formulas has gone, irrevocably.



Saudi Arabia was able to put pressure on the Biden government, and even dwarfed it before the world, especially before the American people.. Which made the Biden government review itself and rearrange its cards..There are cards that Saudi Arabia possesses that are more dangerous than what it has done; from shuffling cards in the region, entanglement of files, and weakening the American role..



Biden's government realizes that it made a grave mistake towards Saudi Arabia..But they did not expect all this from Saudi Arabia..



And you can also realize that Saudi Arabia is able to be bolder or take more stringent steps towards the Biden government..



Now the game has become open, and everyone agrees that he cannot do without the other:

The US cannot do without Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia also cannot do without America.. Because of the intertwining of interests, treaties, agreements and mutual partnerships between the two parties.. Relationships of over 80 years old cannot be demolished easily.. Rather, there is an upcoming American government, whether headed by Trump or someone else, that will throw everything that the Biden government has done into the trash.