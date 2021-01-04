What's new

Senator-elect Abdul Qadir joins PTI

Senator-elect Abdul Qadir joins PTI, reposes confidence in PM Imran Khan

March 9, 2021




PM Imran Khan welcomes senator-elec Abdul Qadir into PTI fold.


ISLAMABAD: Senator-elect Muhammad Abdul Qadir, who won the Senate polls as an independent, has joined the PTI and reposed confidence in PM Imran Khan, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the newly-elected lawmaker met PM Imran Khan in Islamabad and announced that he would be joining the party.

The prime minister welcomed his joining.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi were also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Abdul Qadir was the independent candidate for the Senate election with the joint support of PTI and the Balochistan Awami Party.

The local PTI chapters had revolted against the central party leadership for awarding the Senate ticket to Qadir after which the decision was taken back and the ticket was given to Syed Zahoor Agha, who later withdrew from the race.



Senator-elect Abdul Qadir joins PTI, reposes confidence in PM Imran Khan

Abdul Qadir was the independent candidate for the Senate election with the joint support of the PTI and the Balochistan Awami Party
