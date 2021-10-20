What's new

Senator Afridi to vacate seat for Tarin

Senator Afridi to vacate seat for Tarin

Zaheer Abbasi
21 Oct 2021





ISLAMABAD: Senator Ayub Afridi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will vacate his Senate seat reportedly for Shaukat Tarin so as to reinstate him as Finance Minister.

The notification for Tarin as advisor to the prime minister on finance and revenue was dated 17 October, the day after his six month term as finance minister expired, though news of the notification surfaced on Monday, 18 October.

At present Prime Minister Khan is holding the portfolio of finance minister as the portfolio reverts to the chief executive as and when any portfolio is vacated.

As adviser Tarin would not have been able to preside or attend the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings, the highest economic decision making body in the country, the Cabinet Committee on Privatization Commission (CCoP) or Cabinet meetings.

Reports indicate that Afridi will be given the portfolio of advisor to the prime minister on State and Frontier Regions (Safron).

Tarin’s term as finance minister expired while he was in the United States engaged in policy level talks with the International Monetary Fund on the sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
 
