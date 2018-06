Oh come on man thing are not as bad as you say. Turkey has lot of options. Any nation in the world will like to cooperate with Turkey in developing a 5th gen. Turkey already has PAK-FA option and PAK-FA is better than F-35. PAK FA is F-22 calss jet. Plus Turkey has it's own 5th gen project Pakistan also has it's own Korea has it's own China has many 5th gen. It is an open market for Turkey and USA knows it. USA don't wants to lose Turkey it is not good for US interests.



Regarding 800 million Turkey can earn that 800 million back by developing parts it is easy for Turkey. If Allah closes one door it opens 100 more.



There was a time when USA Banned F-16 sales to Pakistan and we were depressed but now we thank USA for Banning F-16 because we made our own jet due to that Ban of USA some time we cannot under stand but few action against us turns out to be in our favor in the end. Just trust Allah Pak what were he is doing is for your good.

