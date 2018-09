Someone was saying that criteria should only be merit. Religion should be ignored.

This is height of ignorance on the whole issue of Qadiyanis.

If Atif Mian was a Hindu, there would have been no problem. The main issue with Qadiyanis is that they don't admit their disbelief infact insist k bhai humen musalman mano tum. Nahi mano gay tou jao k kahan tum. They carry a cancerous ideology in which all of us ( Non Qadiyanis ) are kuffar for not believing in their profit. A qadiyani is not just your ordinary non Muslim.

Now it is not being said kay start persecuting them. Islam has a way of dealing with every menace, scholars should be consulted for this.

Giving them power is the last thing which should be done. Bhai ye log aap k Nabi ko aakhri nahi maantay, ulta aap ko kaafir kehtay hen. Ye power men a gay tou hashar kar den gay aap ka aur aap kay deen ka. This is not hate speech against Qadiyanis rather it is education. I think ( and it can be wrong ) that they should be granted special rights in the constitution only upon the condition that they open except their disbelief and exist among us only as known Non Muslims.

Click to expand...