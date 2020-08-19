Senate passes two bills related to FATF - 18 /08 /2020

Senate passes two bills related to FATF

August 18, 2020



ISLAMABAD: The upper house of parliament on Tuesday passed two more bills related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as reported by their relevant committees.

Last month, the Senate had unanimously approved two bills related to the tough conditions set by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Amendment Bill, 2020, and the Anti-Terrorism Act Amendment Bill, 2020, were approved on the occasion.