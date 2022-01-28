What's new

Senate passes SBP bill amid Opposition's protest

Senate passes SBP bill amid Opposition's protest

Approval of State Bank (Amendment) Bill 2021 was necessary to ensure Pakistan’s sixth IMF review
Senate passes SBP bill amid Opposition's protest​


  • Approval of SBP Amendment bill was necessary to ensure Pakistan’s sixth IMF review.
  • Bill passed by majority vote as opposition kept expressing its reservations.
  • Senate session adjourned till Monday 3pm.



ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 amid an outcry from the opposition on suffering back-to-back defeats in the House, where it otherwise enjoys a dominating numerical strength.
When Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin tabled a motion seeking permission to introduce the SBP bill, the opposition members objected to it. A motion was put forth to vote through division and was carried by 44 against 43 votes, marking the first blow to the opposition in the day.
The bill was passed by a majority vote as the opposition kept on expressing its reservations.
On January 13, the National Assembly passed the SBP autonomy bill along with the supplementary finance bill — both these bills were a requirement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The approval of the State Bank amendment bill was necessary to ensure Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFE) gets cleared by the IMF’s Executive Board which is scheduled to meet on February 2 to decide the disbursement of the $1-billion tranche.
The Senate session has been adjourned till Monday 3pm.

Senate session: who showed up?​

During the session, 12 members were absent, including eight members of the Opposition, two of the government and two from independent candidate Dilawar Khan’s group.
PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani, Qasim Ranjho and Sikandar Mendro did not attend the session.
Among Opposition members, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Shafiq Tareen and Naseema Ehsan did not attend the meeting.
Meanwhile, JUI’s Talha Mahmood and Hidayatullah and Hilal-ur-Rehman, two of the six members of the Dilawar Khan group, were absent from the meeting.
Among the government allies, Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Khalida Ateeb of MQM were absent from the meeting.

Sherry Rehman lambasts govt​

Earlier, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman via Twitter lashed out at the PTI-led government for stripping the country of its autonomy to make decisions by trying to bulldoze the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021.
In a series of tweets, Rehman took exception to the issuance of the agenda for today's meeting of the Senate.


The Senator said that issuing the agenda at such a juncture was "unprecedented for government's standards of parliamentary manipulation", which also was proof of the government's "intimidation".
"This is how the government is trying to bulldoze the SBP’s 'autonomy' bill, whereby it strips the country of its own ability to make sovereign decisions in times of national crises," she wrote.
Rehman further stated that the government wants to imply to the IMF that the SBP bill was passed with parliamentary approval but actually, the entire Opposition is against it.
"While borrowing from the State Bank is not always prudent, often inflationary, the IMF’s condition that Pakistan’s central bank can’t raise money at all will impact our sovereign ability to mobilise funds in national emergencies, even war," Rehman said, adding that this is unacceptable.


The Senator further stated that central banks are autonomous only to the extent they make monetary policy but it seems that PTI has borrowed so much in the last three and a half years of its rule that commercial banks will soon become the only lenders.
"What will happen to the SBP, lender of last resort when crisis looms? What will happen to the government’s ability to put down sovereign guarantees in big projects?" she asked.
Rehman said that the debt has been listed as contingent liabilities so that the IMF can overrule even them.
"Such terms are unheard of and rejected by the joint opposition," she asserted.
"Did we hear the finance minister say the central bank should advise the commercial banks that the government may default on its domestic debt? What is going on here? The borrowing has gone through the roof, but this is quite unprecedented," Rehman concluded.


The sardar(king) of Munafiqeen Imran Khan Nazi came to power promising he will kill himself before taking IMF loans, who knew the munafiqeen sardar will actually hand over the country to IMF
 
hand over the country to IMF
Pakistan went to IMF 21 times before Imran Khan after achieving near bankruptcy. But you Bughaz Imranis had no problem with that. Now all of a sudden on the 22nd time you believe country is sold to IMF?
01587A17-5AF4-4B39-9787-D64682104638.png
 
My ultimate solution to protect Pakistan…. Castrate every low IQ Patwaris or else we will have more inbreds roaming around making it possible for NAWaz family to come back.

Abid123 said:
The Patwaris are out in force. Beware!
Click to expand...


Yes Big Fool, Malik , Jack the stripper , desperate single and unwanted ,space jam and Batboy (gay version) are all active. Looks like their daddy reactivated them.
 
Country might have gone to IMF before but never before we gave them key to run everything
Run everything? Like what? This govt passed laws to make SBP independent. This was never done before. Opposition called it surrender to IMF when this is well established international practice that state banks are independent of the govt to avoid political interference in country's monetary policy (Ishaq Dar or Erdogan style).
 
Country might have gone to IMF before but never before we gave them key to run everything
Here is another gem…making state bank independent ( like 90 percent of world countries) is fundamental to economic running but again Nawaj could be a foreign minister and SBP chair

Idiots don’t even understand basics of running country’s economy….. Jatti Umaro Jan adda had more more money than SBP
 
Here is another gem…making state bank independent ( like 90 percent of world countries) is fundamental to economic running but again Nawaj could be a foreign minister and SBP chair

Idiots don’t even understand basics of running country’s economy….. Jatti Umaro Jan adda had more more money than SBP
Exactly. We have Tom, Dick, Harry commenting here on everything without basic knowledge about anything
 
Here is another gem…making state bank independent ( like 90 percent of world countries) is fundamental to economic running but again Nawaj could be a foreign minister and SBP chair

Idiots don’t even understand basics of running country’s economy….. Jatti Umaro Jan adda had more more money than SBP
Sir / Bhai with all due respect, i didn't insulted anyone, neither i remember ever insulting ANYONE here, so referring to me as an IDIOT just because i share an opinion is just uncalled for

Secondly i was never/will never be NAWAJ supporter so kindly stop stereotyping, if you can have a healthy discussion without throwing insults my way please go ahead otherwise kindly talk to me in a mutual respectable manner. Clear?

Like i said we have always gone to IMF regardless of government, what makes an exception this time besides the tall claims of "kashkool toor du ga" is that we never let them dictate the way this time we are being dictated.
 
