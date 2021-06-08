What's new

Senate passes bill to boost U.S. tech industry, counter rivals

RabzonKhan

RabzonKhan

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2008
4,146
3
3,788
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Senate passes bill to boost U.S. tech industry, counter rivals

By Associated Press 6/8/2021

web1_11381114-95a5e611a6084e15a0212f4353a3a0f8.jpg

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill today that aims to boost U.S. semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China.


WASHINGTON >> The Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill today that aims to boost U.S. semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China.

The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that unites both parties in Congress. That’s a rarity in an era of division as pressure grows on Democrats to change Senate rules to push past Republican opposition and gridlock.

The centerpiece of the bill is a $50 billion emergency allotment to the Commerce Department to stand up semiconductor development and manufacturing through research and incentive programs previously authorized by Congress. The bill’s overall cost would increase spending by about $250 billion with most of the spending occurring in the first five years.

Supporters described it as the biggest investment in scientific research that the country has seen in decades. It comes as the nation’s share of semiconductor manufacturing globally has steadily eroded from 37% in 1990 to about 12% now, and as a chip shortage has exposed vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain.

“The premise is simple, if we want American workers and American companies to keep leading the world, the federal government must invest in science, basic research and innovation, just as we did decades after the Second World War,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “Whoever wins the race to the technologies of the future is going to be the global economic leader with profound consequences for foreign policy and national security as well.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the bill was incomplete because it did not incorporate more Republican-sponsored amendments. He nonetheless supported it.

“Needless to say, final passage of this legislation cannot be the Senate’s final word on our competition with China,” he said. “It certainly won’t be mine.”

Senators slogged through days of debates and amendments leading up to today’s final vote. Schumer’s office said 18 Republican amendments will have received votes as part of passage of the bill. It also said the Senate this year has already held as many roll call votes on amendments than it did in the last Congress, when the Senate was under Republican control.

While the bill enjoys bipartisan support, a core group of GOP senators has reservations about its costs.

One of the bill’s provisions would create a new directorate focused on artificial intelligence and quantum science with the National Science Foundation. The bill would authorize up to $29 billion over five years for the new branch within the foundation with an additional $52 billion for its programs. Read more
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,875
7
8,680
Country
United States
Location
United States
Would love to get a peek into those juicy black projects.

But then, I would be eliminated
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,359
-16
6,175
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Senate passes bill to boost lobbyists, enrich shareholders. That would be the headline except that's every bill the US Congress passes.

And:omghaha: @ you if you think a penny of this money is going into actual R&D or anything useful. Nothing is going to be left over after all the stock buybacks.
KAL-EL said:
Would love to get a peek into those juicy black projects.

But then, I would be eliminated
Click to expand...
Nah, you'd just be disappointed.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,581
2
10,435
Country
United States
Location
United States
ZeEa5KPul said:
Senate passes bill to boost lobbyists, enrich shareholders. That would be the headline except that's every bill the US Congress passes.

And:omghaha: @ you if you think a penny of this money is going into actual R&D or anything useful. Nothing is going to be left over after all the stock buybacks.

Nah, you'd just be disappointed.
Click to expand...

You keep telling yourself that Poobah.:lol: I can practically taste the bitterness through my computer screen.:lol:
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,359
-16
6,175
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
F-22Raptor said:
You keep telling yourself that Poobah.:lol: I can practically taste the bitterness through my computer screen.:lol:
Click to expand...
Cope. The only hope you have is to become a second China, like you're pathetically trying to do, and you can bet everything you own that you'll fail at that like everything else.

Your taste buds are tricking you. What you're tasting is amusement at your futile flailing to avoid your fate - like a drowning man clutching at a single straw.
 
M

Mk-313

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2020
572
0
148
Country
United States
Location
United States
ZeEa5KPul said:
Cope. The only hope you have is to become a second China, like you're pathetically trying to do, and you can bet everything you own that you'll fail at that like everything else.

Your taste buds are tricking you. What you're tasting is amusement at your futile flailing to avoid your fate - like a drowning man clutching at a single straw.
Click to expand...
Seems like CCP propaganda is working very well with this individual.
- neither are you the biggest economy
- neither are you the most powerful military
- neither do you have as much soft power
- neither is your currency a world reserve
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,875
7
8,680
Country
United States
Location
United States
Mk-313 said:
Seems like CCP propaganda is working very well with this individual.
Click to expand...
I have him on ignore, but without even seeing what he said, I can fairly be sure He’s probably spewing nationalistic garbage.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,581
2
10,435
Country
United States
Location
United States
ZeEa5KPul said:
Cope. The only hope you have is to become a second China, like you're pathetically trying to do, and you can bet everything you own that you'll fail at that like everything else.

Your taste buds are tricking you. What you're tasting is amusement at your futile flailing to avoid your fate - like a drowning man clutching at a single straw.
Click to expand...

China has contributed next to nothing to the advancement of human society in the last 2000 years. Meanwhile, you live in a world so dominated by US science, tech and culture, that the world is not even aware of it anymore. Its just a natural part of life. Just like how you wake up everyday and use the Internet( created by the US DOD), post your sewage on Sino Reddit (an American company), and post on PDF(whose servers are based in the US). The world revolves around America. You just live in our shadow.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,875
7
8,680
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
China has contributed next to nothing to the advancement of human society in the last 2000 years. Meanwhile, you live in a world so dominated by US science, tech and culture, that the world is not even aware of it anymore. Its just a natural part of life. Just like how you wake up everyday and use the Internet( created by the US DOD), post your sewage on Sino Reddit (an American company), and post on PDF(whose servers are based in the US). The world revolves around America. You just live in our shadow.
Click to expand...
ouch !!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom