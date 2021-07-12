Senate passes bill 'criminalising' torture, custodial deaths

Taimoor Khan said: bill proposes a number of amendments, including giving control of the administration of the CPEC Authority to its board of directors Click to expand...

Taimoor Khan said: Rabbani said that previously, all control over the CPEC Authority was exercised by its chief executive officer but if the bill was approved, the control would be instead exercised by the Authority's board of directors which would include representatives from the provinces Click to expand...

Though one authoritative person ovesighting things make it easy for stakeholders when speeding the timeline is desired. But at what expense ???Why is this bill a bad one ? We all know what dictatorship (control of one person on all decision making) leads to. We know where Musharaf brought us to by his one man show. Power of decision should lie with board of directors. Which can be appointed from provinces as well as federal plus China.I think this is a good step. One can disagree.