Senate informed: Rs390bn of ‘looted’ Rs481bn recovered in 2 years

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered Rs 481 billion of the ‘looted money’ in the last 10 years of which Rs 390 billion were recovered in last two years in the current tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government compared to Rs 91 billion recovered in the respective tenures of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) governments.The minister’s statement did not go down well with PML-N’s Barrister Muhammad Javed Abbasi. “We know the reality of this accountability process. All the recoveries have been made by NAB through voluntary return and plea bargain,” he said.Supreme Court, Abbasi said, has expressed strongly displeasure over voluntary return. “Voluntary return allows NAB to kidnap, intimidate and harass people and coerce them into returning money and plea bargain means; if a person has committed corruption of Rs 50 billion, he should pay Rs 5 billion and go scot-free,” he said.This further infuriated the PML-N senator. “This is an insult to Parliament. I have asked a very serious and valid question. Instead of answering logically, the minister is hurling insults. This kind of non-serious attitude cannot be tolerated in Parliament,” he said.But the minister was not ready to budge back. “The information the PML-N senator is seeking can be obtained from two places; NAB headquarters and Raiwand,” he said.Abbasi demanded that the matter be referred to the relevant Senate committee. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani rejected this demand and refused to refer the matter to the committee on the grounds that the advisor already assured to provide relevant information.Taking the floor, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati asked Abbasi, “Why are you so worried about NAB? Those who did corruption should be worried. Stay calm and relax.”Meanwhile, Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem told the House that anti-Covid vaccine would be available in Pakistan from next week and federal government has finalised arrangements in this regard.On the repatriation of 200 teachers by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to their parent departments in the provinces, parliamentary affairs state minister said those teachers who provided No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their parent departments were not repatriated. Action was taken in 2019 to repatriate the teachers working in Islamabad for the last many years even after completing five-year deputation, he said.Senate would meet again on Monday.+++++++++++++++