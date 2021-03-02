Senate Election 2021: After the video, WhatsApp chat leaked

crankthatskunk
May 20, 2011
ARY at it again, today they have disclosed mobile phone chat between a PMLN middleman and a PTI MPA for purchase of his vote for senate elections today.
Imran Khan's stance on horse trading is now proven 1000% . Shameless ECP would do nothing against these criminals.
IT is a shame that despite, SCP order before the elections in the Senate, ECP has refused to adopt SCP recommendations in their order.
We can see in which direction things are going.
A nation, which cannot punish its national criminals , bound to suffer, like Pakistan is suffering for decades.
Wake up Pakistanis.
