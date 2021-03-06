What's new

Senate Elaction what we missed ?

So I have just found out Ali Wazir was flown from Karachi to Islamabad to vote for Gilani.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1367154700047499269

On one hand these goons say Establishment and Govt have arrested this Ali Wazir on other hand he is allowed to vote against Govt in senate elections 🤔 ironic isnt it ?

I have never seen PTM putting this on Sindh govt as thats where Ali Wazir is being arrested and arrested for hate speech, a valid thing to do.
 
Yes all production orders for aerated MNAs and mpas get issued automatically whenever Parlimentarians are required to vote. Law is clear and fine
 
Like Russian revolutions, Pakistan's enemies in PDM champions of horse-trading should be dealt with an iron fist. People like Zardari and Nawaz should be dragged on the streets only then Pakistan can move on the road to progress. The thugs with deep pockets and their supporters have ruined the name of the country.
 
