Senate Elaction what we missed ?

So I have just found out Ali Wazir was flown from Karachi to Islamabad to vote for Gilani.On one hand these goons say Establishment and Govt have arrested this Ali Wazir on other hand he is allowed to vote against Govt in senate electionsironic isnt it ?I have never seen PTM putting this on Sindh govt as thats where Ali Wazir is being arrested and arrested for hate speech, a valid thing to do.