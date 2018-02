You are aware that the same thread was opened yesterday in our social and current affairs and was debunked as fake news.You are also aware that this disinformation by abbtak a third rated channel was picked up by Indian media and blown our of proportion whereas dawn, express, tribune, dunya, geo, Ary did not report on it.The reason why they did not report it bcz they did their homework to and figured out that on Monday the Senate passed three resolutions.The above is an extract of the work that was to be done on Monday available at the senate website.The resolutions were 26,27 and 30.26 dealt with fata delimitations and 30 with national banks...Resolution 27 dealt with creation of centers for learning of official Chinese language for better communication.That is for learning centers of languages.Not for creating Chinese as official language which would require an amendment in the constitution.There are differences between bill, resolutions, joint resolutions, motions...I won't blame you as indeed abbtakk is Pakistan media and this goof up by that irresponsible channel has done damage and pemra should take severe action against them.You know in Quran there is an ayat which states that investigate before taking or calling for action lest you do something foolish which brings harm upon yourself and others...And this is the case.